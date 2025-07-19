The Fast Food Chain With A Breakfast Item Reddit Calls 'Lazy'
Fast food breakfasts are ultra-convenient when you're running late or just not in the mood to break out the frying pan. When it comes to grabbing something quick in the morning, McDonald's breakfast has a long history of being a go-to, thanks to classics like the McGriddle and Egg McMuffin, which McDonald's has taken from good to great over time. Now, to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the iconic McMuffin, McDonald's has announced a new, limited-time offering: the Spicy Egg McMuffin, alongside its two variations, the Spicy Sausage McMuffin and Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg. All three sandwiches feature an egg patty, cheese, and McDonald's Spicy Pepper Sauce, a creamy, habanero-infused red sauce designed to add a bold kick.
Despite the Egg McMuffin's cult following, some Reddit users have criticized the rollout, calling out McDonald's for laziness. In one thread discussing the sandwiches, one commenter wrote, "So, basically, using the sauce from the Spicy McCrispy sandwich? The laziness continues ... How about, for once, they create a 'new' sandwich that hasn't been on the breakfast menu in the last decade?" The comment quickly gained traction, earning 160 upvotes, with others chiming in to question why the sauce was made spicy instead of the sausage.
Another added, "Terrible way to start the day. Nothing worse than [cream-mayo-based] fast food hot sauces" (via Reddit). While it's unknown how long the spicy sandwiches will be sticking around, the negative reviews may land them a spot amongst McDonald's menu item fails.
What to know about the Spicy McMuffins
Whether you're hyped or hesitant about the new Spicy McMuffins, there are easy ways to customize your order so it actually works for you. First, it helps to know the options: the Spicy Egg McMuffin keeps the classic combo of Canadian Bacon, cheese, and egg (now with the new Spicy Pepper Sauce); the Spicy Sausage swaps in a sausage patty but skips the egg and ham; and the Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg brings it all together: egg, cheese, sausage, and sauce.
For hungrier mornings, try ordering your Spicy McMuffin as a combo meal with hash browns and coffee on the side. Or, go full breakfast-hack and place the hash browns inside your sandwich for extra crunch and a mellowing balance to the heat. If you're wary about the spice, ask for the sauce on the side so you can control the level, or go the opposite route and ask for extra if you're wanting a stronger kick. Depending on your location, you might even be able to swap the English muffin for a biscuit or McGriddle cake, add bacon, or double up on the meat for more protein.
Don't forget: McDonald's no longer has all-day breakfast, so you'll have to wake up bright and early to try the new items. Otherwise, hit the drive-through at lunchtime and grab a Spicy McCrispy Sandwich instead, which gets its heat from the same Spicy Pepper Sauce.