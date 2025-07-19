The Fast Food Chain With A Breakfast Item Reddit Calls 'Lazy'

Fast food breakfasts are ultra-convenient when you're running late or just not in the mood to break out the frying pan. When it comes to grabbing something quick in the morning, McDonald's breakfast has a long history of being a go-to, thanks to classics like the McGriddle and Egg McMuffin, which McDonald's has taken from good to great over time. Now, to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the iconic McMuffin, McDonald's has announced a new, limited-time offering: the Spicy Egg McMuffin, alongside its two variations, the Spicy Sausage McMuffin and Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg. All three sandwiches feature an egg patty, cheese, and McDonald's Spicy Pepper Sauce, a creamy, habanero-infused red sauce designed to add a bold kick.

Despite the Egg McMuffin's cult following, some Reddit users have criticized the rollout, calling out McDonald's for laziness. In one thread discussing the sandwiches, one commenter wrote, "So, basically, using the sauce from the Spicy McCrispy sandwich? The laziness continues ... How about, for once, they create a 'new' sandwich that hasn't been on the breakfast menu in the last decade?" The comment quickly gained traction, earning 160 upvotes, with others chiming in to question why the sauce was made spicy instead of the sausage.

Another added, "Terrible way to start the day. Nothing worse than [cream-mayo-based] fast food hot sauces" (via Reddit). While it's unknown how long the spicy sandwiches will be sticking around, the negative reviews may land them a spot amongst McDonald's menu item fails.