How McDonald's Took Its Egg McMuffin From Good To Great

So why did McDonald's make the swap from toasting its Egg McMuffins with margarine to using real butter? It was part of the company's restructuring plan to focus on the quality of the food — specifically on boosting the perception of its quality. This decision didn't happen in a vacuum; McDonald's hadn't been performing well financially at the time.

Steve Easterbrook became the company's new CEO in 2015 and introduced several changes that year to help position McDonald's as more appealing and less unhealthy, to improve its bottom line. These changes included introducing a policy that the company would not include chicken that had been raised on human antibiotics in its menu offerings, toasting sandwich buns longer, increasing the size of the Quarter Pounder hamburger patty, and developing a new menu item: artisan chicken sandwiches.

McDonald's was able to turn around its financial performance, which has continued to ebb and flow, most recently reporting declining sales in quarter one of 2025. And while McD's is stepping up its burger game in 2025, with upgrades to its burger options, the real buttery flavor of the Egg McMuffin still remains. The artisan chicken sandwiches, on the other hand, were phased out in 2019. Add it to the growing list of failed McDonald's items.