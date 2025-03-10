The Reason McDonald's No Longer Has All-Day Breakfast

In 2015, McDonald's made an announcement that was joyous news for fans everywhere: Breakfast would now be served all day, every day. All-day breakfast was the chain's number one request from customers, with more than 120,000 patron pleas flooding in via Twitter in just one year. But in 2020, only five years after all-day breakfast was born, Mickey D's discontinued it. Many believed the COVID-19 pandemic was to blame, with major news outlets reporting that to be the case. However, TikToker and former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz claimed that the pandemic actually had nothing to do with all-day breakfast getting nixed.

According to Haracz, the fast food giant wanted to eradicate round-the-clock breakfast long before the pandemic provided a handy excuse. While patrons loved the unlimited ability to order an Egg McMuffin — which marks its 50th birthday in 2025 and is the only McDonald's breakfast sandwich that includes a fresh egg — franchise owner-operators were not "lovin' it," in terms of complexities associated with the extended morning offerings. "It was what they call 'operationally complex,'" the former McDonald's employee explained in their video.

Splitting kitchen and appliance space between breakfast items and foods for lunch and dinner meant an increased workload for McD's crew members, who had to cook food more often to restock the restaurant's universal holding cabinets (those warming ovens that keep McDonald's cooked-ahead foods hot and ready). Juggling both breakfast foods and the other items was also confusing for workers and overly taxing in already congested and bustling kitchens, putting a strain on speedy service.