The History Of McDonald's Breakfast, Explained By An Insider

If you're more accustomed to savory breakfasts, it might seem unlike McDonald's breakfast to offer donuts, but the golden anniversary isn't the only time in the chain's history when donuts were part of the menu. In fact, donuts and McDonald's go way back, as some of the first breakfast options. Mike Bullington, McDonald's archivist, said, "In 1970, a franchisee [Jim Delligatti] received permission to sell doughnuts and sweet rolls in his restaurants. He later added pancakes and sausage to the menu in 1971."

Doughnuts and other sweets aren't the only things Delligatti brought to the menu. He also created the Big Mac a few years earlier in 1967, bringing the super big burger to his locations outside of Pittsburgh. Opening his first McDonald's in 1957, though he had a nice collection of about a dozen restaurants, there was fierce competition with other big burger giants, drawing Delligatti to add a bigger burger to the menu. Thus, the Big Mac was born.

McDonald's also once had cinnamon rolls that were perfectly oozy and gooey. They were easy to love, but, depending on your location, they've been gone for some time. Today, there are a few more sweet options on the menu with pancakes, and even sweeter breading for sandwiches, like with the McGriddles. Even still, the majority of the menu focuses on McDonald's very own spin on breakfast with unique breakfast sandwiches, created by yet another franchisee.