10 Aldi Items You Need For Your Champagne Brunch

While Anthony Bourdain might have refused to eat brunch food, chances are you and your friends and family have no such qualms. And the next time you host, you might want to jazz up the event by calling it a Champagne brunch — you see, just adding the bubbly moniker immediately makes it feel fancier. However, you (and your guests) might have Champagne tastes on a beer budget, as the saying goes. That's okay; German grocery store chain Aldi has high-quality, low-cost products that are ideal for this mid-morning or early afternoon meal.

Whether you're looking for sweets, savories, or even bottles of sparkling wine, Aldi has everything you need to make your guests feel oh-so-chic and leave oh-so-full and happy. All of the items listed here are part of Aldi's core grocery line, so there's no need to wait for a certain time of year to pick them up (as you might for quick-selling and limited-time Aldi Finds), though prices may vary based on your geographical location.