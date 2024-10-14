The Champagne To Guest Ratio You Need For Your Next Mimosa Brunch

How do you host a lively weekend brunch party without including bright and sparkling mimosas? Alongside pancetta and cilantro quiche and a tasty breakfast pizza, the popular combination of fresh orange juice and bubbly Champagne makes for enjoyable, easy-to-drink cocktails for guests to sip on from morning to afternoon. However, deciding how much Champagne you'll need for an entire breakfast-inspired hangout can be a challenging task.

Food Republic asked Ronnie Ruffalo, co-owner and director of food and beverage at Disco Pancake in Chicago, Illinois, for his expert tips. According to Ruffalo, "This depends on the size of the group, but a general rule is to have one bottle for every guest. For larger gatherings ... consider having two bottles per person!" A 750-milliliter bottle of Champagne can make anywhere between six to eight mimosas, but giving your guests the freedom to make their own drinks may drastically change this predicted ratio.

You also need to factor in the time of day a typical brunch party takes place. When you host a get-together earlier in the day, what you assumed would be a simple two-hour brunch could easily extend to five hours or more. Since brunch doesn't always have a distinct start and end time, ensuring you have enough refreshments is essential. More importantly, as the host, the last thing you want is to run out of sparkling wine halfway through brunch. Since mimosas are quite simple to make and customizable, one drink may be made with more Champagne (or juice) than the next.