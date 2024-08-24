Croissants Are The Ice Cream Sandwich Base You Didn't Know You Needed

The easiest way to make a croissant ice cream sandwich is go to your local grocery store, buy a pack of croissants and your favorite pint of ice cream, cut the croissants in half, scoop the ice cream right in the middle, and voila! Ice cream sandwich complete. You can rinse your ice cream scoop under warm water for a few seconds to get the perfect, smooth scoop for your croissant sandwich.

If you're looking to elevate your food game even more — maybe feel a little more Parisian — there are plenty of ways to take your croissant ice cream sandwich to the next level. First, you could take on the task of making your own croissants, maybe even your own vanilla ice cream! If you're still in your Ninja Creami era, you can make a dupe of your favorite Ben & Jerry's flavor using whatever mix-ins you desire — like cookie dough pieces or brownie crumbles — or you can blend up some canned fruit for a refreshing sorbet.

Don't make your Parisian treat until you're ready to eat it though, putting the croissant in the freezer makes the layers too brittle and likely to crack. We recommend using a slightly warm croissant for handling ease and to avoid brain freeze or tooth discomfort from biting into ice cream that's too hard.