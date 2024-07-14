Why Anthony Bourdain Refused To Eat Brunch Food

Anthony Bourdain was one of the first in a long line of restaurant industry workers to lay it out on the line: all people who work in restaurants hate brunch, not just him. (It's even a full plot point on the TV show "The Bear.")

"Brunch is demoralizing to the serious line cook," he wrote in "Kitchen Confidential." "Nothing makes an aspiring Escoffier feel more like an army commissary cook, or Mel from Mel's Diner, than having to slop out eggs over bacon and eggs Benedict for the Sunday brunch crowd."

It's also one of the busiest times of the week for restaurant staff, where they have to deal with large groups of mimosa-fueled people lingering for hours over eight slightly different versions of the same egg white omelet (and preventing servers from turning tables in the process). Dishes tend to be priced lower than dinner mains, meaning fewer tips for servers. You have to wake up early to work (after you've potentially closed the night before), and the entire flow of the restaurant is interrupted from its weekday routine. According to Bourdain, this is why brunch is usually left to the cooks who don't have enough seniority to get out of it ... and they're probably hungover, too. Knowing all this, wouldn't you give that parfait another thought?