Crumbl's Lineup This Week Features A New Rich And Gooey Skillet Cookie
Dessert chain Crumbl will be filling its iconic pink boxes (it has only changed the color once, for Valentine's Day 2025) with a new sweet treat this week; coming in hot is the Sea Salt Toffee Skillet Cookie, and it's taking indulgence to a whole new level. The cookie itself is infused with toffee, and it comes topped with a vanilla bean mousse. Then the next two layers include milk chocolate and caramel drizzles, more toffee pieces sprinkled on top, and the whole thing is finished off with a pinch of flaky sea salt, just to enhance all of the sweet flavors going on in this one-skillet cookie.
The best part is, unlike some treats which follow Crumbl's policy of upcharging for some desserts – the Sea Salt Toffee Skillet Cookie is not decadently priced and features no upcharge. It's also available as a mini dessert, and again, comes with no additional fee.
Crumbl has been hitting it out of the park with its skillet cookies lately
Introducing new sweet treats to its menu is kind of Crumbl's thing, but it's always a gamble as to whether or not customers will love, or even like, the latest offerings. Luckily, Crumbl's recent skillet cookies have garnered significant praise, like mid-2025-June's Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie featuring Reese's. The OP for a post on Reddit's CrumblCookies forum called it really good, and said the warmth of the cookie, against the coolness of the vanilla mousse, "made for a delicious experience" (this week's new skillet cookie is also served warm, with a cool mousse topping, just FYI).
Another brand new dessert, when it debuted in April as part of Crumbl's partnership with the Kardashians and Jenners, Khloe's Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie, had a lot of fans. On a different thread on Reddit's CrumblCookies subreddit, when the OP announced that Khloe's skillet cookie would be returning, more than one user commented "YESSSS" (yes, in all caps) and called it their favorite (via Reddit and Reddit). While early reviews for the dessert chain's latest skillet cookie are positive, only time will tell if the sea salt and toffee entry earns enough fans to actually call for its return.