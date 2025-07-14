Crumbl's Lineup This Week Features A New Rich And Gooey Skillet Cookie

Dessert chain Crumbl will be filling its iconic pink boxes (it has only changed the color once, for Valentine's Day 2025) with a new sweet treat this week; coming in hot is the Sea Salt Toffee Skillet Cookie, and it's taking indulgence to a whole new level. The cookie itself is infused with toffee, and it comes topped with a vanilla bean mousse. Then the next two layers include milk chocolate and caramel drizzles, more toffee pieces sprinkled on top, and the whole thing is finished off with a pinch of flaky sea salt, just to enhance all of the sweet flavors going on in this one-skillet cookie.

The best part is, unlike some treats which follow Crumbl's policy of upcharging for some desserts – the Sea Salt Toffee Skillet Cookie is not decadently priced and features no upcharge. It's also available as a mini dessert, and again, comes with no additional fee.