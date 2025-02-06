Why Crumbl's Iconic Pink Boxes Are About To Look Totally Different
If you're a fan of the famed dessert chain Crumbl, you're definitely not alone. In less than a decade, the popular cookie franchise has exploded into one of the fastest-growing dessert chains in the United States, with its iconic pink Crumbl boxes delivering sweet treats across more than 1,050 locations in all 50 states, as well as in Canada and Puerto Rico. But all things pink are about to turn red, as Crumbl's signature packaging is getting a makeover for the first time ever in honor of Valentine's Day.
"Crumbl pink is a key part of our brand," said Sawyer Hemsley, CBO and co-founder of Crumbl, in a press release shared with Food Republic. "However, during a week so focused on love and gathering, we knew we wanted to do something special! The Red Box is a tribute to both Valentine's Day and the innovative spirit that continues to drive our brand."
For a limited time, Crumbl's signature pink box will be transformed into a bold red to celebrate Valentine's week and all things lovey-dovey. While supplies last, customers can get their Crumbl goodies in the special-edition Red Box, with additional gift options — including custom stickers and gift cards — available across the franchise's locations.
If you're attached to the pink and don't handle change well, don't worry. After its brief Valentine's run, the Red Box will disappear, and the beloved pink packaging will return.
Crumbl is also offering special Valentine's Day flavors
Alongside the special packaging and gift items, Food Republic confirmed with Crumbl employees that the chain will release eight exclusive flavors for Valentine's week, available at all locations. These include Milk Chocolate Chip, Chocolate-Covered Strawberry, Molten Lava, Valentine's M&Ms, Original Pink Sugar, and Valentine's Confetti. Additionally, the company has hinted at surprise novelty treats to be revealed during Valentine's week.
Crumbl's cookies are available in single-treat boxes, as well as four-pack, six-pack, and 12-pack boxes. The company also offers catering for large events. Notably, Crumbl remains closed on Sundays, so if you want to place a Valentine's Day order, be sure to visit your local shop on another day. Preorders can be placed via the Crumbl app, with orders available for pickup or delivery between February 10 and February 15, depending on customer preference and order fulfillment times.
Founded in Logan, Utah, Crumbl is a standout addition to the state's culinary claims to fame (fry sauce is a Utah-made treasure, after all). With cookie lovers scrambling for their Crumbl fix every day — whether they're reaching for an irresistibly soft chocolate chip cookie or trying one of the chain's more experimental offerings — be sure to grab your Valentine's sweets in a special Red Box while you can!