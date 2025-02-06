Why Crumbl's Iconic Pink Boxes Are About To Look Totally Different

If you're a fan of the famed dessert chain Crumbl, you're definitely not alone. In less than a decade, the popular cookie franchise has exploded into one of the fastest-growing dessert chains in the United States, with its iconic pink Crumbl boxes delivering sweet treats across more than 1,050 locations in all 50 states, as well as in Canada and Puerto Rico. But all things pink are about to turn red, as Crumbl's signature packaging is getting a makeover for the first time ever in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Crumbl pink is a key part of our brand," said Sawyer Hemsley, CBO and co-founder of Crumbl, in a press release shared with Food Republic. "However, during a week so focused on love and gathering, we knew we wanted to do something special! The Red Box is a tribute to both Valentine's Day and the innovative spirit that continues to drive our brand."

For a limited time, Crumbl's signature pink box will be transformed into a bold red to celebrate Valentine's week and all things lovey-dovey. While supplies last, customers can get their Crumbl goodies in the special-edition Red Box, with additional gift options — including custom stickers and gift cards — available across the franchise's locations.

If you're attached to the pink and don't handle change well, don't worry. After its brief Valentine's run, the Red Box will disappear, and the beloved pink packaging will return.