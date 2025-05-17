Why Does Crumbl Sometimes Upcharge Its Desserts?

The tasty Utah-born dessert chain known as Crumbl has been adding upcharges to its menu items for a while. Some recent sweets to be hit were the company's Cookies & Cream Brownie and Biscoff Cake, which had upcharges of $1.49 in March 2025. When such items are ordered, the fees are shown as an added cost tacked onto the base price. What's the reason for the uptick?

Even employees don't seem to know exactly why, but theories abound among disgruntled Crumbl fans. Many believe inflation is the culprit, as it has been for so many merchant price climbs of late. An example is Costco's price hike for one of its most popular bakery items, butter croissants. Many companies tack on charges in the face of rising costs. Denny's, for instance, implemented surcharges in 2025 for menu items containing eggs when the avian flu led to nationwide egg shortages and price hikes. Whether Crumbl is up-charging for similar reasons has not been disclosed. Others speculate the charge is just old-fashioned avarice and the company wanting to make more money.

Crumbl became a household name due to its cookies, which are the main staple of the chain's menu. But other desserts have also been added to the rotating lineup, including items like brownies, cakes, and pies. A Utah Crumbl employee stated that while she was not certain of the reasons behind the upcharges, she believed the larger size of the specialty desserts could be an explanation. Sweets like the brownies, cakes, and pies are bigger than Crumbl's cookies, and they also require more ingredients.