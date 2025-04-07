Crumbl Is Teaming Up With A Famous Family For This Week's Lineup And We Honestly Rolled Our Eyes

Crumbl is well-known for its weekly cookie drop, featuring a menu that is constantly changing and keeps customers coming back for more — but the latest drop could price out even loyal fans. The dessert chain is releasing six brand new sweets beginning on April 7 2025, all of which are inspired by a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. You've got Kris' Classic Yellow Layer Cake, Kourtney's Flourless Chocolate Cake, Kim's Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie, Khloé's Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie, Kendall's Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie, and Kylie's Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie (via Crumbl). All of these additions are wholly new to the Crumbl line-up, and available through April 12 (rounding out the menu is the returning favorite Double Chocolate Chip Cookie). Customers only have six days to try these exclusive treats, because Crumbl isn't open on Sundays.

While these all sound absolutely delicious, some customers are gobsmacked by the price and promotional material. In the comments of one TikTok video sharing the announcement, one user said it best: "Cookies by a family who wouldn't even eat one is crazy," followed by a sobbing face emoji. Another respondent said, "Up charges on top of already expensive cookies is crazy." This is in reference to the fact that Kris' and Kourtney's cake cost an additional 99 cents and $1.99, respectively (even in the mini-dessert packs).