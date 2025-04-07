Crumbl Is Teaming Up With A Famous Family For This Week's Lineup And We Honestly Rolled Our Eyes
Crumbl is well-known for its weekly cookie drop, featuring a menu that is constantly changing and keeps customers coming back for more — but the latest drop could price out even loyal fans. The dessert chain is releasing six brand new sweets beginning on April 7 2025, all of which are inspired by a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. You've got Kris' Classic Yellow Layer Cake, Kourtney's Flourless Chocolate Cake, Kim's Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie, Khloé's Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie, Kendall's Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie, and Kylie's Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie (via Crumbl). All of these additions are wholly new to the Crumbl line-up, and available through April 12 (rounding out the menu is the returning favorite Double Chocolate Chip Cookie). Customers only have six days to try these exclusive treats, because Crumbl isn't open on Sundays.
While these all sound absolutely delicious, some customers are gobsmacked by the price and promotional material. In the comments of one TikTok video sharing the announcement, one user said it best: "Cookies by a family who wouldn't even eat one is crazy," followed by a sobbing face emoji. Another respondent said, "Up charges on top of already expensive cookies is crazy." This is in reference to the fact that Kris' and Kourtney's cake cost an additional 99 cents and $1.99, respectively (even in the mini-dessert packs).
A closer look at the Kardashian-Jenner cookie collab
No matter how you feel about the many Kardashian-Jenner business ventures, there's no denying that this lineup looks delicious. Delving further into the family-inspired Crumbl dessert flavors, Kris' Classic Yellow Layer Cake features fudge frosting holding together two discs of yellow cake, then topped with a chocolate glaze and chocolate curls (it sounds just as good as the chocolate mint cake Crumbl dropped for St. Patrick's Day). Kourtney's Flourless Chocolate Cake is just as it sounds, topped with a chocolate glaze and raspberries. There are zero refined sugars in this cake, and, per the label, it is "gluten-friendly" — this means that the cookie is made with gluten-free ingredients, but cannot be confidently called "gluten-free," due to the possibility of cross-contamination when prepared in the communal kitchen.
On the cookie side, Kim's Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie, in addition to the base snickerdoodle cookie, is all about the white chocolate and cinnamon streusel crunch topping. Khloé's Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie is a dark chocolate confection studded with cookies and cream inside and out, while Kendall's Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie is brown sugar-flavored and topped with buttercream frosting, cookie crumbles, and a Cookie Dough Bit. Finally, Kylie's Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie is slathered with pretty pink buttercream, while the colorful sprinkles adhere to the cookie itself. If these glamorous cookies sound worthy of a bite, hurry to Crumbl before time runs out — only a few menu items have ever lasted longer than one week, and it isn't likely that this indulgent collab will stick around for too long.