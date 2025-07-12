The Old-Fashioned Hot Dogs That Are 2nd Only To Costco

Costco's hot dogs have what could only be described as having a cult following. At only $1.50 (with a soda) in the food court, and ranking as the number one brand overall, the wholesaler's Beef Dinner Franks are a hard act to follow. But there's one runner-up that's worth trying, according to Food Republic's taste-tester, who rated multiple brands: Ambassador Old Fashioned Wieners.

The two brands bear a few similarities in terms of ingredients like water, salt, and dextrose. However, Costco's Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks are made with 100% beef while Ambassador's Old Fashioned Wieners sport pork as the first ingredient, with beef coming in third on the label. According to Food Republic's ranker, the incorporation of pork not only gives the frankfurter a smoother texture than many other beefy brands, but it also seems less salty. What sealed the deal on this dog, though, is its signature snap, which is likely thanks to its natural casing. It wasn't enough to edge out Costco, but it did come close.

Many online reviewers agree that Ambassador's wieners are top-notch, with high star ratings and plenty of praise. One Target reviewer wrote, "Nothing compares. The crunch, the juicy[,] delicious flavor that is so good[,] no toppings are necessary. You wont [sic] be sorry picking up a pack of these — you will never go back." Another Sam's Club shopper called them "the best," saying, "Excellent quality. Perfect snap and outstanding flavor. Not your everyday average ballpark dog."