The Old-Fashioned Hot Dogs That Are 2nd Only To Costco
Costco's hot dogs have what could only be described as having a cult following. At only $1.50 (with a soda) in the food court, and ranking as the number one brand overall, the wholesaler's Beef Dinner Franks are a hard act to follow. But there's one runner-up that's worth trying, according to Food Republic's taste-tester, who rated multiple brands: Ambassador Old Fashioned Wieners.
The two brands bear a few similarities in terms of ingredients like water, salt, and dextrose. However, Costco's Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks are made with 100% beef while Ambassador's Old Fashioned Wieners sport pork as the first ingredient, with beef coming in third on the label. According to Food Republic's ranker, the incorporation of pork not only gives the frankfurter a smoother texture than many other beefy brands, but it also seems less salty. What sealed the deal on this dog, though, is its signature snap, which is likely thanks to its natural casing. It wasn't enough to edge out Costco, but it did come close.
Many online reviewers agree that Ambassador's wieners are top-notch, with high star ratings and plenty of praise. One Target reviewer wrote, "Nothing compares. The crunch, the juicy[,] delicious flavor that is so good[,] no toppings are necessary. You wont [sic] be sorry picking up a pack of these — you will never go back." Another Sam's Club shopper called them "the best," saying, "Excellent quality. Perfect snap and outstanding flavor. Not your everyday average ballpark dog."
Ambassador Old Fashioned Wieners' background and how to cook them
Ambassador Old Fashioned Wieners were first crafted over 90 years ago in Minnesota. Now owned by Land O' Frost, which also makes three other brands of sausages and hot dogs, Ambassador continues to produce hardwood-smoked meats with a commitment to avoiding fillers and artificial ingredients.
Ambassador's hot dogs may be easy to find in the Midwest, but you may have to search a little harder elsewhere. If you're lucky enough to get your hands on them, you could eat them straight out of the package — they are cooked, after all. The brand itself, however, recommends simmering or grilling them. While it suggests boiling water before simmering, you could also use broth or beer for added flavor. If you're grilling, be sure to avoid some of the top mistakes, like not preheating your grill or cooking them over direct heat. And if you want a really decadent dog, take Chef Daniel Boulud's advice and cover it with oil before cooking it with fresh herbs, right on the grill with it. Any method you choose to make your frankfurter, it shouldn't be more than a few minutes before you can stuff it in a bun and plop on all of the toppings.