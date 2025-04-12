The Absolute Best Hot Dog Brand With The Perfect Snap

There's a good reason Costco's regular shoppers never fail to stop at the food court for a quick, inexpensive meal. It's those succulent, full-of-flavor hot dogs — $1.50 for a hot dog with your choice of toppings and a 20-ounce soda — bringing people to the food court! The 100% beef franks sold are none other than Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks — rated the best in our Food Republic taste test.

What makes the Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Frank the best? For starters, it's made with 100% USDA inspected Prime beef. Prime beef, from young cattle, is generally sold in hotels and restaurants. This makes the Kirkland Signature beef dinner frank a higher quality hot dog than the competition. In addition to the superior grade, Costco's hot dog contains no meat by-products. There aren't any fillers or corn syrup in these beef franks. According to the USDA, beef hot dogs cannot be made with fillers or have mechanically separated meat.

The Kirkland hot dog is juicy, has a great and balanced flavor (just beefy enough with a good balance of spices), and a snappy bite. All of these are qualities any true hot dog fanatic would love — when you think hot dog, eating a frank at the park or a ball game when the weather is sweltering, that's what these dogs taste like. Nostalgia. So, what could make the Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks even better? Well, a full pack of the hot dogs can be picked up in the warehouse store's refrigerated section (roughly $18 for 36 links or 4.5 pounds, depending on location). Since you're saving money on dinner, you might pick up a bottle of wine to go with the hot dogs.