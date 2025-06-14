Chef Daniel Boulud's Simple Secret To The Ultimate Grilled Hot Dogs

While rosemary and thyme are chef Daniel Boulud's herbs of choice for an extra flavorful dog, there are many others worthy trying. Sage provides an earthy, savory vibe, while chives would add a taste of onion and umami. Another idea — swap the cooking oil with a truffle oil for a rich, nutty flavor experience. Before you do any flavor infusing, however, be sure to choose a high-quality hot dog brand.

After the links are prepared, Boulud then lathers each bun with French butter for the ultimate bite (via Bon Appetit). To follow suit, stick your bread of choice on the grill for a moment to let the butter melt into the bread's pockets. This extra layer of fat adds even more flavor to your hot dog experience — once you try it, you'll likely never go back to plain old, non-buttered buns. Other toppings recommended by Chef Boulud include cooked, chopped onions for a caramelized, sweet flavor, as well as a homemade sauce.

A hot dog isn't complete without sauce. The key to Boulud's famous mixture is a combination of French mustard with smaller amounts of tomato ketchup and creamy mayo, similar to a secret sauce found on burgers. Place it at the bottom of the bun for added moisture as you eat. The way to finish this gourmet dog is using pickled veggies. Whether it's spicy jalapeños, fresh carrots, flavorful garlic, sweet peppers, or your favorite kimchi, this final touch provides a bright, acidic taste perfect for cutting all the rich flavors from the buttered bun and juicy hot dog.