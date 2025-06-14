Chef Daniel Boulud's Simple Secret To The Ultimate Grilled Hot Dogs
Whether or not you live in the state that consumes the most hot dogs, you likely understand that the typical grilled hot dog should provide a textural "snap" with a slightly firmer exterior while the inside remains salty and juicy. However, mastering the technique isn't as simple as it sounds. Avoid 12 big hot dog mistakes, and instead rely on the best secrets courtesy of French chef Daniel Boulud: coat an all-beef hot dog in oil before cooking, then harness the power of fresh herbs. While you're not deep frying your links, the oil helps the outside heat up faster, removing excess moisture and steam from the food's surface. As it cooks, a crust forms, adding to its yummy texture. Better yet, giving the oiled hot dogs a quick sear helps achieve sought-after grill marks before moving on to Boulud's herb trick.
The renowned chef often creates a bed for his hot dogs made of rosemary and thyme. The method of placing these aromatics directly onto the hot grilling surface helps tiny segments of the herbs burn, producing a smoky and decadently fragrant flavor into the meat while it cooks. In particular, thyme adds a floral note with hints of minty freshness, while rosemary provides a peppery woodiness. Talk about a gourmet hot dog!
More chef-inspired tips for the best hot dog
While rosemary and thyme are chef Daniel Boulud's herbs of choice for an extra flavorful dog, there are many others worthy trying. Sage provides an earthy, savory vibe, while chives would add a taste of onion and umami. Another idea — swap the cooking oil with a truffle oil for a rich, nutty flavor experience. Before you do any flavor infusing, however, be sure to choose a high-quality hot dog brand.
After the links are prepared, Boulud then lathers each bun with French butter for the ultimate bite (via Bon Appetit). To follow suit, stick your bread of choice on the grill for a moment to let the butter melt into the bread's pockets. This extra layer of fat adds even more flavor to your hot dog experience — once you try it, you'll likely never go back to plain old, non-buttered buns. Other toppings recommended by Chef Boulud include cooked, chopped onions for a caramelized, sweet flavor, as well as a homemade sauce.
A hot dog isn't complete without sauce. The key to Boulud's famous mixture is a combination of French mustard with smaller amounts of tomato ketchup and creamy mayo, similar to a secret sauce found on burgers. Place it at the bottom of the bun for added moisture as you eat. The way to finish this gourmet dog is using pickled veggies. Whether it's spicy jalapeños, fresh carrots, flavorful garlic, sweet peppers, or your favorite kimchi, this final touch provides a bright, acidic taste perfect for cutting all the rich flavors from the buttered bun and juicy hot dog.