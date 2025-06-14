Can You Eat Hot Dogs Straight Out Of The Package?
There are at least 40 different ways the world makes awesome hot dogs, with more than a few of them originating stateside, like Anthony Bourdain's favorite New York-style, and the unique West Virginia dog topped with no-bean chili, coleslaw, onions, and mustard. There are also a ton of different ways to cook this versatile food, like on the grill, in a skillet, baked in the oven, or even popped in the microwave. But have you ever stopped and considered whether you can eat them straight out of the package? Sure, your pups can — but can humans? Food Republic consulted with Lauren Eni, CMO at meat giant Dietz and Watson, who confirmed, "Most store-bought hot dogs, including those from premium brands like Dietz & Watson, are fully cooked and safe to eat cold."
That's great news, if say, your toddler gets ahold of an uncooked hot dog and starts gnawing on it, or you've been dared to eat one without cooking it first. However, Eni continued, "Heating them enhances their flavor and texture — especially if the hot dog has a natural casing or a more robust spice blend." She said that warming them up in your preferred fashion also helps release some of the fats, which makes each bite more juicy and satisfying. We'll stick with enjoying our franks thoroughly heated through, thanks.
Are there any hot dogs that aren't safe to eat uncooked?
Notice how Lauren Eni said "most" but not "all" hot dogs are safe to eat uncooked? She reminded us to be mindful of "some sausage-style or artisanal hot dogs" that may be sold uncooked. According to the expert, shoppers should always check the label — and only if it says "fully cooked," is it ready to simply heat and eat (or consume straight out of the package, if that's your thing).
Reading the label is especially important when you're looking at brands that typically sell fully cooked hot dogs, as they "may offer specialty varieties that require cooking," Eni explained. "If it reads 'raw' or 'uncooked,' it must be cooked to a safe internal temperature." Uncooked hot dogs must reach an internal temp of 165 degrees Fahrenheit in order to kill any food-borne pathogens that might be lurking within. You can gauge that by keeping a meat thermometer on hand while cooking — like this digital one from ThermoPro sold on Amazon — and inserting it into the middle section of the wiener. Because hot dogs tend to have a small circumference, make sure your probe doesn't come out the other side or you'll get an inaccurate reading.