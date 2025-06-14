Can You Eat Hot Dogs Straight Out Of The Package?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are at least 40 different ways the world makes awesome hot dogs, with more than a few of them originating stateside, like Anthony Bourdain's favorite New York-style, and the unique West Virginia dog topped with no-bean chili, coleslaw, onions, and mustard. There are also a ton of different ways to cook this versatile food, like on the grill, in a skillet, baked in the oven, or even popped in the microwave. But have you ever stopped and considered whether you can eat them straight out of the package? Sure, your pups can — but can humans? Food Republic consulted with Lauren Eni, CMO at meat giant Dietz and Watson, who confirmed, "Most store-bought hot dogs, including those from premium brands like Dietz & Watson, are fully cooked and safe to eat cold."

That's great news, if say, your toddler gets ahold of an uncooked hot dog and starts gnawing on it, or you've been dared to eat one without cooking it first. However, Eni continued, "Heating them enhances their flavor and texture — especially if the hot dog has a natural casing or a more robust spice blend." She said that warming them up in your preferred fashion also helps release some of the fats, which makes each bite more juicy and satisfying. We'll stick with enjoying our franks thoroughly heated through, thanks.