Starbucks' Wicked Drinks Have All The Right Elements: Review

Before we get our spells twisted over the good witch vs. bad witch debate, we must face the most wicked force of all: Thirsty Witch. (She is positively parched, mkay?) So, I popped by Starbucks for what just might be its most glimmering drink launch yet.

In celebration of Universal Pictures' "Wicked," flying into a theater near you on November 22, 2024, Starbucks conjured up an eye-popping iced potion and a mysterious cold brew that really serves main character energy. Future Good Witch of the North, Glinda (portrayed in the movie by Ariana Grande), gets the sweet and sparkly Starbucks Glinda's Pink Potion; and the ultimate Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo), wins the dark and mercurial Starbucks Elphaba's Cold Brew.

Taking the themes of belonging and friendship to heart, the brand will also be dropping an entire "Wicked"-inspired drinkware line in November featuring tumblers and cold cups (perfect for BYO), plus keychain-sized mini-tumblers and Starbucks gift cards dusted with extra charm. But enough about how everyone on your shopping list is getting Glinda and Elphaba Starbucks merch for the holidays. Hold onto your broomstick as I uncover the magic behind Starbucks' witches' brews!

Recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Starbucks.