13 Popular Fruits That Are In Season During The Summer
Not only does the summer gift us longer days, sunny skies, and endless backyard barbecues, but it's also the season when it comes to fresh produce. Whether you're an avid gardener up to your ears in tomatoes and basil, or you're heading to the farmer's market to pick up a wildflower bouquet and a side of locally made jam, summer is where you thrive. So while we're celebrating the hottest months of the year, we thought it would be fun to compile a list of the season's most popular fruits (and what you can do with them).
While you can easily enjoy every one of these fruits on their own, many are also great if you want to become a jammer. Others work well in summer salads or on top of yogurt, while some can be baked directly on the grill for a show-stopping dessert. You can add a few to pitchers of wine for a fresh poolside bevvy, or bake others into incredible pies. And your charcuterie boards? Please. They live for seasonal fruits to bring pops of color to the party. So without further ado, here are 13 of the most popular fruits that are in season during the summer.
Apricots are a tangy and versatile stone fruit
Typically in season from May to July, apricots are a stone fruit that look similar to peaches but have a sweeter and tangier flavor. They can be dried for snacking, used to make jam, or added to summer salads for a tasty bite.
Blackberries shine in beverages and desserts
Peaking around July and August, blackberries can be used in a variety of ways. While they can be made into jam or muddled into a refreshing cocktail — blackberry mojito, anyone? — we also love transforming them into a cooling treat. Frozen yogurt ice pops with blackberries are sure to help you beat the heat.
Ever-popular blueberries can be eaten on the go
One of the most beloved berries, blueberries are in season from April to late September. They can be used to dress up a charcuterie board (in fact, there are tons of unique cheese pairings that work with blueberries), turned into a tasty jam, or simply enjoyed on the go. You can also make them into a compote to use as a pancake topping.
Cherries can also work in savory dishes
Cherries are in season between May and August, peaking around July. Use them to make all kinds of cherry desserts, from a classic crumble to a gooey pie. They can also be used in savory dishes, like pork chops with a cherry mustard sauce.
Fig trees can often be harvested twice
While figs are technically flowers and not fruits, the culinary world still views them as fruits — and so do we for these purposes. If you're lucky enough to have a fig tree, you'll probably be able to harvest it twice, with a smaller harvest happening in early summer and a larger one occurring toward the end of summer and early fall. Transform these gems into grilled fig sandwiches with roasted pistachio pesto, or cook them down into a red wine and fig pan sauce.
Grapes are perfectly at home on a charcuterie board
One of the fruits that shines later in the year, grape season runs from August through October. This makes them a nice wind-down fruit after a summer packed with other varieties. They're ideal as a charcuterie board star, but they can also be tossed into a wild rice pilaf, used to make jams, or — of course — wine!
Mangoes are a tropical delight
The delicious tropical fruits known as mangoes are in season between May and September. You can enjoy them as is (sprinkling them with a bit of salt really brings out their inherent sweetness), or chop them up to add to a salad. We also love turning them into mango salsa — it pairs perfectly with Caribbean- and Latin-style dishes.
Try grilling some peaches for an elevated dessert
Honestly, what's more versatile than a peach? This sweet fruit is in season from roughly May until August, depending on your state. Throw them on the barbecue for a tasty grilled peach and mozzarella flatbread, or top them with some vanilla ice cream for dessert. You can also slice them up and add them to a pitcher of white or red wine with a bit of sugar for an Italian classic: peaches and wine!
Pineapples are a total powerhouse
Peaking from March to July, pineapples are a powerhouse when it comes to fruits. You can slice them up to enjoy as is, or juice them for smoothies. They're also delicious when grilled — and when used to top a pulled chicken sandwich? Please. You'll never get enough!
Plums are a fruit of great utility
Running from May to October, plums have a long season in the world of summer fruits — and rightfully so. This underrated fruit can be used in tons of ways, from desserts like plum crisp or plum cake, to savory meals like plum-glazed chicken thighs and five-spice pork with plums.
Don't sleep on sweet and tart raspberries
These colorful, sweet, and tart berries run from June to September. If you have a ton, you can whip up an easy raspberry jam or syrup that'll last you a few months (and use it to make raspberry jam buns with crème fraîche frosting). They're also wonderful in salads or turned into a sauce for barbecued meats like steak or pork.
Strawberries come alive in salads and sweet treats
Whether you're grabbing some from the store or growing the juiciest strawberries with a special pantry item (psst: It's yeast), strawberries are one of summer's favorite fruits. With a season that can start as early as February or as late as May, depending on your region, they're a fruit to always keep an eye out for. Slice them up to add to an arugula salad (the peppery leaves and sweet strawberries are dynamite together), turn them into a tasty jam, or make a deliciously fruity strawberry shortcake with olive oil.
Refreshing watermelon always hits the spot
Is there anything more quintessentially summer than a cut-up watermelon to round out a pool day? While there are tricks to picking the ripest watermelon in the grocery store, there's no trickery to how much they hit the spot. Generally in season between May and September, use them to make a summery grilled corn salad with watermelon and feta, or simply enjoy as is!