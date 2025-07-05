13 Popular Fruits That Are In Season During The Summer

Not only does the summer gift us longer days, sunny skies, and endless backyard barbecues, but it's also the season when it comes to fresh produce. Whether you're an avid gardener up to your ears in tomatoes and basil, or you're heading to the farmer's market to pick up a wildflower bouquet and a side of locally made jam, summer is where you thrive. So while we're celebrating the hottest months of the year, we thought it would be fun to compile a list of the season's most popular fruits (and what you can do with them).

While you can easily enjoy every one of these fruits on their own, many are also great if you want to become a jammer. Others work well in summer salads or on top of yogurt, while some can be baked directly on the grill for a show-stopping dessert. You can add a few to pitchers of wine for a fresh poolside bevvy, or bake others into incredible pies. And your charcuterie boards? Please. They live for seasonal fruits to bring pops of color to the party. So without further ado, here are 13 of the most popular fruits that are in season during the summer.