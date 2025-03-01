The Unexpected Cheese And Blueberry Pairings You Need To Try

Fruit and cheese is a classic, elegant pairing thanks to the two being notoriously complementary of each other. The sweet and tangy elements of assorted fruits go well with the salty and savory notes of various cheeses, with one elevating the flavor and depth of the other. While there are many different types of fruit that you can serve with cheese, one of our favorite options is a total classic for good reason: blueberries.

Known for their understated flavor that brings subtle sweetness alongside a hint of tartness, blueberries have soft floral notes that work well with various cheeses without being too overpowering. Blueberries tend to do well as a supporting character when it comes to cheese pairings, allowing the person enjoying the curated snack to continue eating a well-balanced bite of flavor that doesn't completely overwhelm the tastebuds. The bite-size berry is a perfect fruit to match up with cheese.

Whether you're looking for easy tips to arrange better cheese boards, trying to enjoy an afternoon snack that's both sweet and savory, or simply looking for unique pairings to serve to your guests for your next gathering, you cannot go wrong with a combination of blueberries and cheese. And pro tip: consider serving port wine alongside these cheese and blueberry pairings for an even more flavorful experience.