The Unexpected Cheese And Blueberry Pairings You Need To Try
Fruit and cheese is a classic, elegant pairing thanks to the two being notoriously complementary of each other. The sweet and tangy elements of assorted fruits go well with the salty and savory notes of various cheeses, with one elevating the flavor and depth of the other. While there are many different types of fruit that you can serve with cheese, one of our favorite options is a total classic for good reason: blueberries.
Known for their understated flavor that brings subtle sweetness alongside a hint of tartness, blueberries have soft floral notes that work well with various cheeses without being too overpowering. Blueberries tend to do well as a supporting character when it comes to cheese pairings, allowing the person enjoying the curated snack to continue eating a well-balanced bite of flavor that doesn't completely overwhelm the tastebuds. The bite-size berry is a perfect fruit to match up with cheese.
Whether you're looking for easy tips to arrange better cheese boards, trying to enjoy an afternoon snack that's both sweet and savory, or simply looking for unique pairings to serve to your guests for your next gathering, you cannot go wrong with a combination of blueberries and cheese. And pro tip: consider serving port wine alongside these cheese and blueberry pairings for an even more flavorful experience.
Make blueberries and feta the stars of your next salad
While you may have heard of feta pairing wonderfully with watermelon, consider serving this crumbly and salty cheese with a side of blueberries next time. Feta has a distinctly tangy flavor profile that makes unexpected magic happen when combined with the tartness of a blueberry.
This fruit and cheese couple can also be served as a refreshing blueberry and feta salad on a bed of hearty greens and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette. You can also try making a creamy baked feta and topping it with a blueberry compote (this one will be perfect to serve alongside some crackers or bread).
Blueberry jam and goat cheese is a sweet, creamy masterpiece
If you've ever stopped to take in the wonderful views of the Trader Joe's cheese section, you may have spotted a stunning log of Wild Blueberry Vanilla Chèvre, a fancy type of flavored goat cheese. This classic ingredient match up should really be no surprise, pairing wonderfully thanks to the subtle tang and creaminess of goat cheese alongside the subtle sweetness of blueberry.
While spreading goat cheese and blueberry jam on a crostini is top-tier, consider taking things even further by elevating the jam. You can make it even more flavorful by adding complementary ingredients, like a sprinkle of cinnamon for some warmth and a handful of crushed pecans for added nuttiness and crunch.
We are dreaming about this baked brie and blueberry combination
There's just something about the warm and gooey center of a baked brie that we'll always be obsessed with. When you want to take this decadent dish one step further, add some blueberries to the mix.
This classic cheese goes well with a variety of fruits thanks to its love of acidic pairings, the combo of melty brie topped with blueberries is one you don't want to miss. For an even more elevated dish, consider adding some chopped nuts for texture, or drizzling the brie with some honey for added sweetness.
Up your breakfast game with whipped ricotta and blueberries
Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? Consider making a whipped ricotta and blueberry crepe. This combination works thanks to the mild flavor of the ricotta alongside the sweetness of the blueberries. You can choose to use fresh blueberries, or go a step further and opt for blueberry jam or compote.
This blueberry and cheese pairing can also work well on top of a pancake stack, or spread onto toast. You can also consider using some other more mild cheeses in a similar way, like cream cheese, cottage cheese, or mascarpone. If you think about it, there's a reason why blueberry compote works so well as a topping for cheesecake — it's a powerful combination that never gets old.
Pairing blueberry compote with blue cheese might just surprise you
If you're a blue cheese lover, blueberries can be the ultimate pairing for you, too. We know this cheese can be a little divisive due to its strong flavor profile and pungent scent, but there are ways to subdue its strong taste with the addition of a blueberry.
The funky and creamy cheese works well with blueberry's more subtle notes, allowing the two the highlight each other's strengths. For this combo, consider serving blue cheese on a toast or cracker with a bit of blueberry compote on top — the jammy sweetness of the compote will be a welcoming complement to the punchy cheese.
You can never go wrong with blueberries and cheddar
And finally, we have a combination that will always stand the test of time. Whether you are pairing blueberries and maple cheddar on a timeless cheese board, or purchasing an artisan blueberry cheddar cheese block from the store, the subtle sweetness of blueberry perfectly balances the robust flavor of cheddar.
If you want to use this combination in an even more exciting way, try making a white cheddar and blueberry grilled cheese on a couple of slices of sourdough. This sweet and salty sandwich combo will leave you wondering why you never put fruit in your grilled cheeses before.