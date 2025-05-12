Our Favorite Fast Food Chicken Chain Is Owned By A Food Network Star

Fried chicken is one of those comfort foods that just makes you feel happy, satisfied, and delightfully full. While there are many tactics and expert tips for making crispy fried chicken in your home kitchen, restaurant fried chicken just always seems to taste better. With this in mind, Food Republic has taken the guesswork out of choosing a chicken spot to satisfy your cravings. We've ranked 12 fried chicken chains from worst to best, and our favorite place happens to be owned by Food Network Star and mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri.

Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant has just 14 locations, spanning from LAX airport in Los Angeles to famed seaside resort hotspot Atlantic City, New Jersey. It might just be worth a bit of travel to hit up one of the sites, according to our taste tester's experience. In the quest to suss out the very best takeout chicken, our tester munched on some tenders from a Chicken Guy! location at Disney Springs, a Walt Disney shopping, dining, and entertainment complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

From the mouth of the Flavortown mayor himself, some of the elements that make the chain's foundational food so special is the use of antibiotic-free chicken that is pressure fried. It is also brined in a mixture of fresh lemon juice, buttermilk, and pickle brine before getting a fresh herb infusion. Food Republic's taster found the chicken's breading to be perfectly balanced — not too thick and not too crunchy. The tenders, overall, were excellently flavored, with a harmonious blend of spice and crumb. All in all, it was a very special bite of chicken, propelling Guy's fried poultry to the No. 1 slot.