Chain Vs Franchise Restaurants: What's The Actual Difference?

When you hear someone ask, "What is your favorite restaurant chain?" you likely aren't paying attention to the nuance behind the question. What comes to mind is likely your most visited fast food drive thru, or the coffee shop you stop at in every city you visit. But the word "chain" doesn't simply refer to a restaurant that has multiple locations — in fact, it has deeper business connotations, especially when compared to the term franchise. These two classifications are often used interchangeably, but from a professional and financial standpoint, there are a few major differences that may not affect your day to day eating habits, but are still important to understand — especially if you are someone who wants to know exactly where your money goes and how it is used by the company that receives your patronage.

The catch is that a chain is owned and operated by a single parent company, while a franchise allows individual, outside owners to come in and operate a single store. Franchises still have to adhere to company policy and can't simply go rogue and make their restaurant whatever they want, but this classification has more freedom than chains do. If you thought that the two restaurant labels meant the same thing, you aren't alone. The truth is, the term 'chain' is an easier catch-all word that has been adopted by the general public — hence why in a ranked list of popular barbecue chains, you might find that many of the listed restaurants are technically franchises.