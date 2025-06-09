Guy Fieri's Go-To Seasoning For Extra Flavorful Fried Chicken

Culinary star Guy Fieri doesn't like to eat eggs — but he sure does like the bird they come from. In fact, the Food Network star owns his own fast-food chicken chain, and it ranks No. 1 among other fried chicken purveyors. So, you might say Guy knows a thing or two about chicken. When it comes to frying up the poultry, Fieri has many tricks up his sleeve. One of them is making dill salt to top the crispy meat when it comes out of the fryer.

Fieri shared this inside tip on a video filmed at Guy's Ranch Kitchen (per YouTube). Many components go into his favorite fried chicken, from brining the meat in buttermilk and pickle juice to dredging it in a mixture of four parts flour to one part cornmeal. The crowning touch, however, is the homemade dill salt, which Fieri sprinkles over the chicken pieces as soon as they're fried.

To create the dill salt, Fieri uses a simple blend of fresh dill, kosher salt, and black pepper. Fresh dill is the key component, exuding oil that soaks into the salt for a dynamite dimension of flavor. To make the seasoning, Fieri tears up the fresh dill and tosses it into the salt and pepper blend. Dried dill can be used if fresh isn't at hand, but the flavor boost won't be quite as effective. Hot from the fryer is the ideal time to season the chicken with the salt blend, or any other seasoning toppers, as it sticks well when the chicken's exterior is fresh from the oil.