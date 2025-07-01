Yelp Just Named This Arizona Ice Cream Shop The Best In The US. Here's Why

Restaurant rating and ranking site Yelp has just released its 2025 list of the Top 100 Ice Cream Shops in the U.S., and coming in hot — or rather, cool — at the number one spot is a Phoenix, Arizona artisan ice cream shop called Novel Ice Cream. According to Yelp, the reason this purveyor of chilled treats claimed the top spot is because, "Everything is 'novel' ... from the unique flavors to the clever way they're presented."

One of the more jaw-dropping ways Novel elevates its ice cream sandwiches is with a sweet breakfast swap — it serves its ice cream sandwiched between a halved homemade glazed donut, offering a delightful contrast in temperatures between the warmth of the donut and the somehow-still-cold ice cream within. The shop also uses Belgian waffles as a vehicle for the ice cream, in a dessert it calls the Leslie Knope.

Novel Ice Cream features eight always-available flavors, including hits like Bourbon Caramel Toffee Crunch and Honey Lavender, plus four that rotate. There is also an abundance of toppings to choose from to make each cone or sundae a truly personalized experience.