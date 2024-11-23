Take Ice Cream Sandwiches To A New Level With A Sweet Breakfast Swap

Cookie and graham cracker ice cream sandwiches are undeniably delicious, but have you ever considered replacing these classic confections with freshly baked donuts? If you're looking to take homemade ice cream sandwiches to the next level, donuts are a surefire way to enjoy your favorite ice cream flavors.

First, think about the texture difference between cake and yeast donuts. While cake donuts tend to be denser, yeast donuts are lighter and have a consistency similar to a soft piece of homemade bread. While you can certainly make a mean ice cream sandwich with baked apple cider donuts, cake donuts may be more difficult to slice through without breaking. Whichever variety you choose, donut ice cream sandwiches have a soft and satisfying texture you're bound to enjoy.

Once you select the right donuts, ice cream, and any additional toppings, you're ready to build these epic treats. Allow your ice cream to soften at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes while you cut your donuts and prepare the extras. Use an ice cream scoop and spatula to evenly fill each donut with the right amount of ice cream. Once assembled, roll the sides of your sandwiches in a variety of toppings, including rainbow sprinkles, chopped nuts, or crushed cookies. These treats are best enjoyed right away, but you can also place your fully prepared sandwiches on a lined baking sheet and freeze them for an hour or two before serving.