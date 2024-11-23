Take Ice Cream Sandwiches To A New Level With A Sweet Breakfast Swap
Cookie and graham cracker ice cream sandwiches are undeniably delicious, but have you ever considered replacing these classic confections with freshly baked donuts? If you're looking to take homemade ice cream sandwiches to the next level, donuts are a surefire way to enjoy your favorite ice cream flavors.
First, think about the texture difference between cake and yeast donuts. While cake donuts tend to be denser, yeast donuts are lighter and have a consistency similar to a soft piece of homemade bread. While you can certainly make a mean ice cream sandwich with baked apple cider donuts, cake donuts may be more difficult to slice through without breaking. Whichever variety you choose, donut ice cream sandwiches have a soft and satisfying texture you're bound to enjoy.
Once you select the right donuts, ice cream, and any additional toppings, you're ready to build these epic treats. Allow your ice cream to soften at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes while you cut your donuts and prepare the extras. Use an ice cream scoop and spatula to evenly fill each donut with the right amount of ice cream. Once assembled, roll the sides of your sandwiches in a variety of toppings, including rainbow sprinkles, chopped nuts, or crushed cookies. These treats are best enjoyed right away, but you can also place your fully prepared sandwiches on a lined baking sheet and freeze them for an hour or two before serving.
There are countless ways to make delicious and unique donut ice cream sandwiches
Apart from using standard glazed donuts for every single sandwich, pick up an assortment of donut flavors at your neighborhood bakery. Make unconventional ice cream sandwiches with specially flavored cake or yeast donuts, like chocolate or blueberry. You can also use different types of donuts, like crullers, which are made with an egg-heavy dough, or beignets, which have a lighter consistency and are typically formed into squares as opposed to holed-out rounds. For a smaller dessert you can pop in your mouth whenever the mood strikes, add a mini scoop of ice cream to halved donut holes.
Besides using different donuts and multiple ice cream flavors, you can also vary your toppings and make specific sandwich variations. For example, a chocolate mint ice cream sandwich might include a chocolate cake donut, mint chocolate chip ice cream, and crushed mint cookies or Andes mint candies. You can also make fruitier variations, like strawberry shortcake, by filling a glazed donut with strawberry ice cream. Dip the sides in crushed vanilla wafers and powdered freeze-dried strawberries before freezing.
With so many donuts and ice cream flavors to choose from, your options are endless. Though, keep in mind, when these unconventional delights are too sweet for your liking, croissants may be the ice cream sandwich base you need to try.