The US State That Eats The Most Ice Cream By Volume Isn't Wisconsin Or New York

What's a better sweet treat, any time of year, than a delicious scoop — or two— of ice cream? In fact, it's practically more American than apple pie, as ice cream consistently tops the charts for the most beloved dessert in the United States. It may come as no surprise that the state that eats the most ice cream is not only one of the hottest in terms of temperature but also the state that produces the most ice cream — California. Ice cream is so ingrained into Californian history that you can thank the Golden State for not only the creation of the hot fudge sundae back in 1906 in a little town called Hollywood but also for setting the record for the largest ice cream sundae ever constructed: a towering 12-feet tall sundae weighing almost 5,000 pounds. That's a lot of ice cream!

It is also no surprise that the number one ice cream flavor in California is Rocky Road since the city of Oakland is responsible for naming the iconic flavor after the 1929 stock market crash as a way to bring back smiles. You can take your next scoop of rocky road to the next level by sprinkling espresso grounds over the top for a buzzy ice cream topping. The other top flavor favorites for California include chocolate, Neapolitan, cookie dough, and coconut.