How Is Coconut Milk Actually Made?

Coconut milk is a staple in cupboards around the world. Its creamy richness makes everything it's added to better, from flavorsome curries to decadent desserts. But how exactly does this magical tropical ingredient make its way from faraway coconut groves to your kitchen cupboard?

Well, it all starts inside mature coconuts. Unlike young coconuts, which are filled with clear coconut water — a natural hydration powerhouse — mature coconuts primarily contain solid, nutrient-dense coconut meat. The process to extract coconut milk begins by cracking open the hard shell, then the white flesh is carefully separated and grated into fine shreds. To draw out its natural oils, flavors, and nutrients, the grated coconut is first soaked in warm water. Then, the mixture is thoroughly squeezed, traditionally by hand or using a mechanical press, to produce the first, thickest liquid: coconut cream. A second pressing of the same mixture will give the thinner (yet equally flavorful) coconut milk.

And here's a handy tip: If a recipe calls for coconut cream, but you can't find it at your local store, don't sweat it. Grab a can of full-fat coconut milk instead, and stick it in the fridge. After chilling for about a day, you'll notice a thick, creamy layer has formed on top. That's your coconut cream! Simply scoop it off and use it however you like.