The Best Way To Prevent Lamb From Drying Out In The Oven

It's normal to feel wary of cooking with lamb since it's so delicate and prone to drying out in the oven. However, when we spoke with Kareem El-Ghayesh, nominated for a James Beard award for his work at Austin's KG BBQ and ambassador for the American Lamb Board (ALB), and Megan Wortman, Executive Director of the ALB, we learned that it's surprisingly easy to keep it moist and tender.

"Marinating is a great way of retaining moisture," El-Ghayesh says. "If you're doing a rack of lamb, which is one of my favorite cuts ever, you want to do a dry rub and you want to let that sit in the dry rub for a few hours." Salt isn't just an important component for making lamb less gamey. When allowed to sit on raw meat, it alters proteins and encourages meat to hold onto its inherent moisture.

"If you're doing a lamb leg, I like using a marinade on it with fresh garlic, olive oil, [and] warm spices [...]" El-Ghayesh tells us. "Clove, nutmeg, cumin [--] think of those almost holidays spices[. T]hese go really well with lamb. It's not just to mask the gamey flavor [...] it ends up pairing very, very well." When doing a wet marinade, be sure to avoid a common mistake that makes lamb mushy and only marinate it for 15 to 20 minutes.