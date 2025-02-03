How President Trump's Tariffs On Canada Could Impact Your Grocery Bill

As President Donald Trump imposes his promised tariffs on neighboring nations Canada and Mexico, U.S. consumers are growing concerned about price increases in an already strained economic climate. In the wake of Trump's executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, Canada has responded with its own retaliatory 25% tariff on numerous U.S. goods, set to go into effect on February 4, 2025. This has many wondering: What will be the bottom line for American households, and how will Canada's newly imposed levies impact U.S. grocery bills in the coming months?

As American companies absorb the effects of the tariffs, supermarkets will feel the pinch of rising costs on imported foods — costs that will likely be passed on to consumers. American households can expect price increases on both products imported from Canada and U.S.-made goods affected by Canada's retaliatory tariffs.

Popular Canadian-sourced goods like maple syrup are an obvious target for inflated price tags on U.S. store shelves. While various U.S. states produce maple syrup in abundance, Canada remains the world's largest producer, shipping 62.1% of its exported maple syrup to the United States in 2023 (per the Government of Canada).

The top agricultural imports from Canada to the U.S. in 2022 were biscuits and wafers, totaling $4.2 billion in products (per USDA). Other common food imports from Canada include rapeseed oil, beef, cocoa products, pork, and frozen potatoes. Since Trump's order affects all Canadian imports, any of these food items originating from Canada will be subject to the 25% tariff, making price increases at the U.S. consumer level an impending reality.