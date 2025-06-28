A Splash Of This Soda Makes All The Difference In Homemade BBQ Sauce

Whether you're slathering it on ribs, brushing it over grilled chicken, or mixing it into pulled pork, barbecue sauce is an easy way to add bold, smoky-sweet flavor to any dish. And while store-bought barbecue sauces can be convenient, some can have an artificial taste, and simply don't live up to one made from scratch. For a richer, more complex homemade version, consider an unexpected secret ingredient that might already be in your fridge: Coca-Cola. To find out how, Food Republic spoke to Kyle Taylor, recipe developer and content creator at He Cooks.

"The sugar helps with caramelization as the sauce cooks down, and the slight tang from the carbonation balances out heavy or smoky flavors," Taylor said. "You can use it instead of sugar for a more unique flavor."

To incorporate it into your Coca-Cola barbecue sauce, add about a cup of Coca-Cola to your other ingredients and let the mixture simmer on the stove until it thickens and reduces. The result is a glossy, sticky-sweet sauce with depth and character. Other dark sodas like Dr. Pepper or Pepsi also work, each bringing their own distinct twist — think hints of cherry, vanilla, or spice that pair beautifully with grilled meats.