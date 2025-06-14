The Worst Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Has An Artificial Taste

While it's totally possible to make your own BBQ sauce with a few simple ingredients, sometimes it's just easier to pick up a bottle at the store. The problem is, with entire aisles dedicated to this zesty condiment, it can be hard to determine which is the best (or worst) option. Luckily, we've got answers for you — so you can worry less about which BBQ sauce is the tastiest, and focus more on what meat you'll pair it with.

Food Republic's taste-testers ranked 15 store-bought BBQ sauces and found one brand that you should keep on the shelf: G Hughes Smokehouse Original Barbecue Sauce. Funny enough, I also tried this brand of sauce recently on oven-baked ribs while looking for a sugar-free option — technically, I tried the Hickory flavor, but ran into similar issues. Just like our OG taste tester, I also couldn't get past the taste of fake sugar. For an ingredient at the end of their list, it's shocking how strong the sucralose (a type of synthetic sweetener) flavor is. I actually ended up wiping some of it off, it was that bad. Similarly, some Amazon reviewers agree, with one saying, "...this no sugar bbq sauce was gross and left the most awful aftertaste, similar to most artificial sweetened products." Another dissatisfied customer commented, "I saw great reviews so I tried for something sugar free to try the keto diet. I just had to rinse my food off and use another sauce." Unless overly sweet sauce is really your thing, steer clear of the G Hughes Smokehouse brand.