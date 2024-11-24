7 Regional American Barbecue Sauces You Can Find On Amazon
Regional barbecued meats is serious business in the United States. If you've ever been to a backyard barbecue or a messy barbecue restaurant, you know what I mean. However, we might just take our barbecue sauces even more seriously, evident by the delicious collection of regional recipes you find scattered across the South and beyond. The truth is, whether you enjoy the meats they typically come on or not, most people love a good barbecue sauce.
Since there are so many variations, it can be tricky to determine which regional barbecue sauce recipe you like best. But that's okay, because I searched through countless options on Amazon (along with reading reviews) to narrow down the choices and present you with a tasty collection — some of the most iconic iterations you can have delivered straight to your door. I also taste-tested each one to ensure I gave you a complete picture of what to expect. To say the least, it was a lip-smackingly delicious adventure. Once you read what I learned you'll be more than ready to order a flavorsome regional barbecue sauce you're sure to love. Thanks to Amazon Prime, it should be at your doorstep in just a couple of days, so you can get to the fun part of drooling over your new sauce in almost no time.
Eastern North Carolina: Lillie's Q ENC Barbecue Sauce
Eastern North Carolina Barbecue sauce is known for its heavy use of vinegar and Lillie's Q ENC Barbecue Sauce exemplifies the regional tradition. It is zesty, tangy, and has a bold spicy flavor. You also pick up on the mustard, garlic, turmeric, molasses, and apple juice concentrate in the recipe with every bite. In addition, it has a hint of sweetness at the end which creates the perfect balance of flavors from start to finish.
According to a reviewer on Amazon, Lillie's Q ENC features a "perfectly balanced blend of vinegar, spices, and just the right amount of heat. The result is a sauce that's bright and zesty, cutting through the richness of smoked meats and enhancing their natural flavors without overwhelming them." They go on to say that it's a fantastic sauce for pulled or roasted pork, and even using as a marinade.
While I enjoyed the sharpness of Lillie's Q ENC, it isn't like a traditional red barbecue. It's a touch watery, and it lacks any smoke or hickory. As a result, I'm not sure how it would play on a classic ribs recipe but don't let that dissuade you. It is a gourmet tasting sauce with lots of bright flavors and it's sure to be a big hit in your home. That is, of course, if you can get past the elevated cost of about $11 per bottle.
Kansas City: Cowtown Night Of The Living BarBQ Sauce
Cowtown Night Of The Living BarBQ Sauce strays a bit from the traditional flavor profile of a KC Barbecue sauce. It still features all the sweet elements the region is known for, but it is also infused with a hefty dose of heat. At first taste, you get a lot of sweetness up front but the flavor quickly progresses to give you a spicy kick that lingers on the tongue. It's one of those sauces you'll want to keep devouring so the spiciness doesn't leave you sweating — and I'm here for it.
I'm not the only one who raves about this sauce either. A reviewer on Amazon said, "This BBQ sauce should be illegal. I legitimately can't believe that nobody is on their way to assassinate me right now just to steal this sauce out of my fridge ... I'm not sure I would recommend this, however, because it will ruin all other BBQ sauces for you."
I also shared this sauce with a friend and they said it didn't really stand out. Obviously, many people disagree though. My friend said they liked the kick but it was simply competent. So, not a ringing endorsement, but not bad by any means either. At about $12 a bottle, it is a bit on the pricier side of the spectrum — but if you like a super spicy barbecue sauce, it's definitely worth splurging.
Texas: 6666 Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce
As the label reads, 6666 Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce is Ranch Tested — Cowboy Approved. The ingredients include (but are not limited to) molasses, hickory smoke, cayenne, and ancho chili, and each of the elements plays out nicely on your tongue. It is a fantastic choice if you prefer a smooth, laid-back sauce with a bit of kick. It isn't nearly as spicy or thick as Kansas City's Cowtown Night Of The Living BarBQ Sauce, but the heat at the end is definitely noticeable. It is also pretty sweet up front so a nice balance is achieved overall.
A reviewer on Amazon had this to say about 6666 Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce: "I like that it has just a little spice, but not an unpleasant amount. I also like that it has a great balance of acidic and sweet. Many BBQ sauces are just sugar sauce, and this one has a good amount of vinegar to bring it in balance and not be just cloyingly sweet."
To sum it up, 6666 Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce is flavorful but not overpowering, so it leaves plenty of room for the taste of whatever you put it on to shine. The texture isn't super thick either, so it spreads nicely over whatever food you put it over. Plus, at just $6.99 a bottle, it's reasonably priced for such a gourmet tasting sauce.
Kentucky: Sticky Fingers Smokehouse Sweet & Smooth Kentucky Bourbon Barbecue Sauce
As the name suggests, Sticky Fingers Smokehouse Kentucky Bourbon Barbecue Sauce is nothing if not bourbon forward. If that isn't sweet and nuanced enough for you, the recipe manages to push flavors of brown sugar, molasses, and apple cider vinegar to the forefront as well. The result is a deliciously sweet barbecue sauce any grill master would be proud to put on their meat, or any other kind of food for that matter.
One reviewer on Amazon said, "I love this sauce. It's not as acidic as most and not as sweet. Just right." Another reviewer gave it five stars based on the taste and said they were glad they could order it from Amazon because they don't live in Kentucky.
If you aren't a big fan of bourbon, this sauce may not be for you. Still, it isn't boozy by any means. The flavors are prominent though. Aside from flavor, it is nice and thick and I found it spread well on food. A bottle only costs about $9 too so it isn't the cheapest sauce you'll find on Amazon but it's far from the most expensive. All around, I'd call it nothing less than delicious and it's definitely more than worth a try.
Memphis: Charlie Vergos Rendezvous Memphis Original Famous BBQ Sauce
Charlie Vergos Rendezvous Memphis Original Famous Barbecue Sauce comes to us from a local, family run business in Memphis. If you're seeking an authentic Memphis experience from a long-standing restaurant known for being at the top of its game, look no further because this sauce delivers. Considering you can get it sent to your door in just a couple of days, there's no reason to wait until you can visit Memphis to get a taste of their beloved style of barbecue sauce.
When I tasted Rendezvous BBQ sauce I immediately noticed how much brighter the flavor was compared to other recipes. While it does have a lot of vinegar, it pales in comparison to an Eastern North Carolina sauce in that regard. Still, it is very tart and much tangier than other sauces. A hint of paprika and a heavy mustard flavor are present as well, providing you with a well-rounded sweet barbecue taste. Admittedly, it isn't my favorite, but that's just me. For example, a reviewer on Amazon said, "This is my favorite BBQ sauce, and I've tasted hundreds of sauces from around the country."
Finally, Rendezvous BBQ Sauce runs about $16 per bottle when ordered on Amazon, so it's costly. If you like mustard, I'd say you'd be missing out if you didn't treat yourself at least once with it, but if not, feel free to skip and aim for something more suited to your preferences.
St. Louis: Patriot Original BBQ Sauce
St. Louis-style Patriot Original BBQ Sauce is an all-around crowd-pleaser. It brings you the traditional tomato and sweetness you expect from a classic barbecue sauce. And it also has a nice thick texture sure to cling to anything you slather it on.
After my first taste of Patriot Original BBQ Sauce, I actually said, "Oh wow" out loud because I liked it so much. I really enjoyed how it was sweet but also flavorful in savory ways — the balance was impeccable, at least for my preferences. I wouldn't say it's daring, but if you're looking for a sauce with tons of classic flavor, I strongly recommend giving it a go.
The reviews on Amazon tend to agree with my assessment. One person said, "This is the second time I purchased this barbecue sauce and it's delicious. I plan to order it over and over again. It's not too spicy and it's not too sweet, it's just right. We love it!" Another person liked it so much they wished it came in a gallon-sized container, and that only scratches the surface of the praise it received by reviewers. It may cost approximately $11 a bottle, but the people have spoken — this sauce is undeniably delicious and it hits all the marks of a classic red barbecue sauce.
Alabama: Duke's White BBQ Sauce
Duke's Alabama Style White BBQ Sauce currently has almost 1,500 reviews on Amazon and people agree — it is a great sauce. However, if the white color didn't already give it away, this sauce's recipe is nothing like a classic barbecue sauce. In fact, many reviewers on Amazon refer to it as mayonnaise. But don't be fooled — it's most certainly an authentic Alabama-style white BBQ sauce, that's just how they roll.
The prominent flavors in Duke's Alabama Style White BBQ Sauce are horseradish, pepper, and umami (almost like it has meat, even though it doesn't). It is thick and flavorful, but truly in a class of its own. One reviewer on Amazon said, "I love trying new sauces and this one tastes really good." Another noted that it would be great on baked potatoes or air fryer french fries.
I'm not sure what they are doing down there in Alabama, but for me, this isn't it. It has none of the traditional flavor I want, not even close. To be honest, I'd be upset if I went to a restaurant and they served it to me and called it barbecue sauce. I know it's a regional thing, but consider yourself warned. Maybe if you just think of it like a flavorful mayo you won't be disappointed, but I sure was. In my opinion, the best thing it has going for it is its super low price of about $3 per bottle.