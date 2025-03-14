How Many Ingredients Are In In-N-Out's Infamous Fries (& How Are They Made?)

In-N-Out Burger made a name for itself with a simple, straightforward menu of hamburgers, fries, and drinks. After more than 75 years in business, the fast-food chain still has minimal food offerings and streamlined service, and its burgers have become quite famous. Even culinary celebrities have unabashedly called the quick service restaurant their favorite — TV food icon Julia Child felt strongly about In-N-Out, and the fast food chain is home to Gordon Ramsay's favorite fast food burger.

Its polarizing fries, however, fall more into the "infamous" category — people seem to either love them or hate them. The chain's website describes the side dish as made with only two ingredients: fresh, hand-cut potatoes and 100% sunflower oil. But anybody who has eaten an In-N-Out fry knows there's more to the spuds than that — some salt comes into play at the very least. (Complaints about the fries range from not salty enough to way too salty — but, certainly, there is salt.)

So, just what is in In-N-Out's french fries? The company itself is certainly not telling. Interestingly, the starchy side's full ingredient list isn't available to the public. Even food investigators have come up short when trying to suss out the full contents of In-N-Out's menu items. How the fries are made is less of a mystery. In-N-Out has stated that the fries are hand-washed, peeled, and cut in-house from whole potatoes, then fried in sunflower oil (via In-N-Out). The restaurant has further declared on social media that microwaves and heat lamps are never used. So, why the secrecy when it comes to ingredients?