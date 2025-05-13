The Best Fast Food French Fries According To Reddit
Reddit discussion threads are not only entertaining, but can also reveal the mindset of the people. Opinions abound on Reddit regarding restaurant food, once pointing Food Republic in the right direction for the best fast food hamburgers. After much debate spanning multiple threads, commenters have also sniffed out the most popular quick-bite french fries to sink your teeth into. Among the contenders, two companies emerge at the top: the Checkers and Rally's combo chain, and the heaviest of fast food hitters, McDonald's.
Declaring one as the standout winner is a little complex, though. In terms of upvotes and comments in the Reddit user-verse, the two chains are fairly neck and neck. While McD's fries (the best-selling item on the McDonald's menu) get a big share of the online love, it's almost always with a caveat — only if they're hot and fresh, for instance, or only back when McDonald's had beef tallow fries. Those hailing Mickey D's fries as superior also frequently do so in a tone of apology. "Though it pains me to admit it. If they are fresh, hands down[,] McDonalds," one user commented. "Hate to say it. Mickey Ds for me," another admitted.
In contrast, Redditors proudly hail Checkers and Rally's as having the best fries. "While I completely understand the calls for McDonald's, etc., to be the best fry there can be only one true ruler of the fry game: Rally's/Checkers," one user on the r/AskReddit thread declared. Another Redditor proclaimed: "Rally's/Checkers fries are great. I can't even remember what the rest of [the] menu looks like since I've only ever gotten the fries."
Redditors rally behind Checkers and Rally's
With over 750 U.S. locations, Checkers and Rally's is designated as a double drive-thru, operating franchises under both the Checkers and Rally's names with identical menus and service concepts. The combo company was the result of a 1999 acquisition, and the double branding is sometimes confusing for customers. But in terms of the greatness of the french fries, there's no confusion. One commenter on Reddit shared their story of arguing with a friend over which chain had better fries, Rally's or Checkers, only to find out years later that it is the exact same company serving the same, delicious fries.
In addition to its signature Famous Seasoned Fries, the chain offers Cheese Chili Cheese Fries; Fully Loaded Fries heaped with cheese, ranch sauce, and bacon; and Garlic Parmesan Loaded Fries bearing garlic parmesan sauce, smoky bacon crumbles, and melted cheddar. The company's fries are also offered frozen in supermarkets. Redditors note the bagged product is almost as good as the hot, in-restaurant version. "Best frozen fries you can get at the grocery store," one declared.
C&R's fries are battered and then seasoned with a blend of 15 spices and herbs. Coating them in batter is the secret to preserving crunch and freshness, giving the spuds a crispy exterior while sealing up a fluffy interior. The superiority of the fries is backed with a "Fry-Bomb" guarantee. If a customer has a poor french fry experience, they can fill out a complaint form and receive a coupon for a free large fry.
America's biggest restaurant chain reigns in the fry game
While debating the superior fast food spud, one user on Reddit posed an interesting thought: "The best french fry is the one that you remember from your childhood." If this truly is the case, it's not surprising that McDonald's french fries should emerge as a top — albeit often reluctant — favorite. After all, Mickey D's is the biggest restaurant chain in America. Ergo, more people, including young ones, resort to McDonald's over at other franchises that might arguably have better french fries, but have far fewer locations.
McDonald's fries stand out in its own right, though. Even those who bash the fast-food giant have a soft spot for its golden potato product. "I think McDonald's is overrated in general, but I don't think it's possible to beat [the] fries," one Redditor said.
Though the recipe for McD's spuds has changed significantly over the years, the popularity of the product has remained steadfast. The original beef tallow component that first made the snack famous was nixed in the 1990s, due to public backlash regarding saturated fat. Other frying oil changes have followed in subsequent years, and the original taste and texture of the Golden Arches fries has never been recovered. But none of that has ultimately knocked Mickey D's from its perch at the top or swayed customers from eating its fries by the millions. One commenter weighing in on the debate over the best fries summed it up: "McDonald's. Close the thread as this is the answer for the last 30 years."