The Best Fast Food French Fries According To Reddit

Reddit discussion threads are not only entertaining, but can also reveal the mindset of the people. Opinions abound on Reddit regarding restaurant food, once pointing Food Republic in the right direction for the best fast food hamburgers. After much debate spanning multiple threads, commenters have also sniffed out the most popular quick-bite french fries to sink your teeth into. Among the contenders, two companies emerge at the top: the Checkers and Rally's combo chain, and the heaviest of fast food hitters, McDonald's.

Declaring one as the standout winner is a little complex, though. In terms of upvotes and comments in the Reddit user-verse, the two chains are fairly neck and neck. While McD's fries (the best-selling item on the McDonald's menu) get a big share of the online love, it's almost always with a caveat — only if they're hot and fresh, for instance, or only back when McDonald's had beef tallow fries. Those hailing Mickey D's fries as superior also frequently do so in a tone of apology. "Though it pains me to admit it. If they are fresh, hands down[,] McDonalds," one user commented. "Hate to say it. Mickey Ds for me," another admitted.

In contrast, Redditors proudly hail Checkers and Rally's as having the best fries. "While I completely understand the calls for McDonald's, etc., to be the best fry there can be only one true ruler of the fry game: Rally's/Checkers," one user on the r/AskReddit thread declared. Another Redditor proclaimed: "Rally's/Checkers fries are great. I can't even remember what the rest of [the] menu looks like since I've only ever gotten the fries."