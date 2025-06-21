The 4 Best Methods For Reheating Pizza (Without Ruining It)

I'm one of those people who's obsessed with their air fryer. I may have even declared it one of the best inventions since sliced bread. Why? Well, if you don't already know, air fryers are perfect for cooking countless foods, and reheating pizza leftovers is just one of the many tasks they make light work of. Not only is it incredibly simple, but it gets the job done in a few short minutes, and most importantly, it doesn't ruin it along the way. Actually, it's quite the opposite.

Your humble air fryer has what it takes to make your pizza leftovers as good as when they first came out of the oven. The toppings heat up perfectly, the cheese melts beautifully, and the crust gets super crispy — yum. For me, the air fryer is the only way to reheat pizza. The consensus on Reddit is that it's the best way, as well.

Reheating pizza in your air fryer is as easy as sticking a few slices inside and cooking them at 350 F for about three to five minutes. Some people recommend preheating your air fryer for five minutes first, but I find it really isn't necessary. If you are reheating Sicilian, Detroit, or deep dish pizza, it may take an extra minute or two. No matter how you slice it, though, all you need is a couple of minutes and an air fryer to make your pizza leftovers beyond drool-worthy.