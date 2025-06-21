The 4 Best Methods For Reheating Pizza (Without Ruining It)
The microwave may be fast and easy, but when it comes to reheating leftover pizza, it really misses the mark. Many would even go so far as to say the microwave ruins leftover pizza, and we tend to agree. When you stick a slice of pizza in the microwave, some spots come out hard and almost too tough to chew, while others become slimy mush. Don't even get us started on uneven heating, either. Seriously, you just can't win. That's okay, though. There are other ways to reheat pizza that won't ruin it, not even close.
The best cooking methods take slightly longer than the microwave, but they do a much better job of bringing pizza back to its original glory. Sure, you could just eat it straight out of the fridge. After all, cold pizza has its own appeal. Still, a mix of crispy crust and gooey toppings on perfectly reheated pizza just tastes better. If you take a moment or two to upgrade leftover pizza with extra toppings, sauces, and seasonings along the way, even better. So, what are the best ways to reheat your leftover pizza? Let's find out.
Air fryer
I'm one of those people who's obsessed with their air fryer. I may have even declared it one of the best inventions since sliced bread. Why? Well, if you don't already know, air fryers are perfect for cooking countless foods, and reheating pizza leftovers is just one of the many tasks they make light work of. Not only is it incredibly simple, but it gets the job done in a few short minutes, and most importantly, it doesn't ruin it along the way. Actually, it's quite the opposite.
Your humble air fryer has what it takes to make your pizza leftovers as good as when they first came out of the oven. The toppings heat up perfectly, the cheese melts beautifully, and the crust gets super crispy — yum. For me, the air fryer is the only way to reheat pizza. The consensus on Reddit is that it's the best way, as well.
Reheating pizza in your air fryer is as easy as sticking a few slices inside and cooking them at 350 F for about three to five minutes. Some people recommend preheating your air fryer for five minutes first, but I find it really isn't necessary. If you are reheating Sicilian, Detroit, or deep dish pizza, it may take an extra minute or two. No matter how you slice it, though, all you need is a couple of minutes and an air fryer to make your pizza leftovers beyond drool-worthy.
Skillet
If you don't have an air fryer, don't fret. Your stovetop and a large skillet are ready to lend a helping hand. In fact, some people say a skillet is the best way to reheat your leftover pizza. You already know I disagree (hats off to my air fryer), but even I can admit that reheating pizza in a skillet is a fantastic option. It may take a bit more of a hands-on approach than an air fryer, but your pizza will be just as tasty and crispy when you're done.
So, how do you reheat pizza on the stove without burning it? Well, starting with a non-stick skillet is a must. You'll also want to add a bit of oil to the bottom of the pan while it heats up — a quick spray or just a few drops will do. When your pan is heated to a medium-low temperature, add a slice of pizza, or maybe two if there's room without any overlap, and cook for a couple of minutes. Once the crust starts to get crispy on the bottom, cover the pan for a couple more minutes, and you are good to go. Don't skip the lid, either. It traps in heat and gives the cheese and any other toppings a chance to heat up before the crust starts to burn. The only real drawback to this method is that you can't reheat much pizza at one time, but its outstanding results are undisputed.
Oven
Next up on our list of ways to reheat pizza that won't ruin it is your trusty oven. Unfortunately, this method is quite time-consuming, but there's no denying that it works exceptionally well. If you think about it, this makes perfect sense. I mean, you cook pizza in the oven, so why wouldn't it work for leftovers, right? Right. Here's how to do it: If you prefer a crispier crust, preheat your oven to 450 F and stick your leftover pizza in for about five minutes. If a softer crust is more your style, 10 minutes at 350 F should do the trick. Either way, you'll have delicious, piping hot leftover pizza with crispy crust and melted cheese.
What really sets your oven back as far as reheating pizza is concerned is that it takes a considerable amount of time to preheat, much longer than the previous two methods take in their entirety. Your toaster oven can help reduce the preheat time, though. Additionally, if you're looking to reheat more than a couple of slices or even an entire pie, your oven is likely the best appliance for the job. Plus, you'll have plenty of time to upgrade your pizza while the oven preheats. I like to add an extra dollop of sauce with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and parmesan cheese. The sky's the limit, though. You can jazz up your leftover pie with extra toppings, more cheese, or anything else you like.
Waffle iron
I can't forget about none other than the waffle iron. It may sound unusual, but it has the power to transform your typical slice into a crispy, melty delight filled with gooey toppings. You'll have to turn it into more of a pizza pocket, so it won't look the same, but man, is it delicious. Seriously, waffle iron pizza is nothing short of amazing.
Turning leftover pizza into a pocket may sound tricky, but don't worry. It's not. All you have to do is fold over a single slice or stack two slices with the crust facing outwards, and stick them in a hot waffle iron. After about five minutes, you should be good to go. However, if you try to open the iron and the pizza still appears stuck onto the surface, leave it in for another minute or so. When it's reached gooey, crispy perfection, it should come out effortlessly, just like a traditional waffle. Then, all that's left is to enjoy it one bite at a time. Oh yeah, you'll want to be careful not to burn your mouth with the scorching filling, too.
Another huge perk of reheating pizza in a waffle iron is that it allows you to treat it more like a calzone. Translation: You can stuff each pocket with a ton of extra toppings, and they'll stay inside when the iron seals the edges. Score.