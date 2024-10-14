One Unconventional Way To Reheat Pizza Might Get The Crispiest Crust

Imagine biting into a slice of leftover pizza that's just as crispy and delicious as the day it was delivered. Sounds great, but you're probably thinking you're more used to reheated slices that are soggy, lifeless, and nowhere near the flavor of the original. For true pizza connoisseurs, this is simply unacceptable.

Well, it's time to wake up and embrace the unconventional! Enter the waffle iron, your new secret weapon for reheating pizza. This iconic kitchen gadget, typically reserved for breakfast creations, can transform your less-than-satisfying slices into golden, crispy masterpieces in mere minutes. Say goodbye to microwave mush or toaster oven burns, and hello to a perfectly crisp pizza crust that rivals the original.

The key is in how you place the pizza in the waffle iron — and you need two slices to achieve the best results. Stacking the two slices of pizza with the cheese sides facing inward and the crusts facing down is crucial. This method allows the cheese to melt and create a soft center while the crusts make direct contact with the hot plates of the waffle iron, ensuring they become golden and crispy.