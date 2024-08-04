The Best Way To Reheat Leftover Pizza That Isn't The Microwave

What's more convenient than reheating day-old pizza in the microwave? It's quick, easy, and doesn't require a whole lot of effort either. Besides, even Domino's officially recommends reheating pizza leftovers in a microwave – as long as you follow their trick of popping half a cup of water inside as well of course. But what if there was an even better way to warm up those slices? After all, microwaved pizza doesn't exactly have the most glorious reputation: The crust is more chewy and soggy than crisp, the gooey cheese sets into stringy hard globs, and the toppings are often limp and either lukewarm or molten — no in between.

If you have a few more minutes to spare, a much better way to heat cold pizza is to pop it in a non-stick skillet (a cast iron one works too). Place the pan on a stove, and warm the pizza on medium heat until its crust becomes wonderfully crisp again. The trick is to then add a few drops of water to the pan, lower the heat, and cover it with a tight lid for the slice to steam. Although the entire process takes eight or so minutes, the trapped steam will melt the cold cheese evenly and warm up any toppings properly without making them too dry in the process — all while ensuring that the crust remains perfectly crisp.