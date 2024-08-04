The Best Way To Reheat Leftover Pizza That Isn't The Microwave
What's more convenient than reheating day-old pizza in the microwave? It's quick, easy, and doesn't require a whole lot of effort either. Besides, even Domino's officially recommends reheating pizza leftovers in a microwave – as long as you follow their trick of popping half a cup of water inside as well of course. But what if there was an even better way to warm up those slices? After all, microwaved pizza doesn't exactly have the most glorious reputation: The crust is more chewy and soggy than crisp, the gooey cheese sets into stringy hard globs, and the toppings are often limp and either lukewarm or molten — no in between.
If you have a few more minutes to spare, a much better way to heat cold pizza is to pop it in a non-stick skillet (a cast iron one works too). Place the pan on a stove, and warm the pizza on medium heat until its crust becomes wonderfully crisp again. The trick is to then add a few drops of water to the pan, lower the heat, and cover it with a tight lid for the slice to steam. Although the entire process takes eight or so minutes, the trapped steam will melt the cold cheese evenly and warm up any toppings properly without making them too dry in the process — all while ensuring that the crust remains perfectly crisp.
More ways to heat cold pizza
If reheating pizza in a microwave or on the stove isn't an option, one alternative is to use the oven, especially if you're warming multiple slices in one go. Simply pop each piece onto a pizza stone or an oven-safe tray and warm them in a preheated oven at 475 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're worried about the heat drying out your saucy pizza, just slide a tray of water onto the bottommost rack. The water will keep things moist enough for the pizza to warm properly.
How long the slices should be left in there will depend on the type of your pizza though. For instance, thin crusts only need a minute or two, but thick or square-shaped ones need more to heat through fully. However, with the added time that goes into preheating the oven, you'll be waiting for a good few minutes on your pizza using this method.
Alternatively, an air fryer can work in a pinch too. All you have to do is place the slices inside the basket in a single layer and crank the temperature up to roughly 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The appliance will warm the pizza evenly in a matter of minutes. You could even throw the cold leftovers onto a hot gas grill. Make sure to keep a close eye on them though: The high temperature of a grill can quickly burn those delicate crusts.
Jazz up your leftover pizza
Pizza leftovers are pretty darn good on their own once heated properly, but you can always jazz them up for some oomph. The easiest way is to add more toppings: Throw in fresh herbs and veggies, sprinkle in more cheese, and drizzle honey or olive oil on top. Even just some minced garlic, a few basil leaves, and a dash of grated parmesan can give new life to lackluster leftovers.
You could smear more sauce on top of the pizza slices as well, or use one for dipping if the crusts seem too dry — think marinara or even pasta sauce, which can work in a pinch for pizzas. Or turn those leftover pizza slices into a new dish altogether! Top them with eggs and bacon for a breakfast-worthy spin, pop them in a waffle iron, or cut them into little cubes and fry them to make the absolute best croutons for your Caesar salad.
If you have a box full of pizza left over (and reheating each slice individually on a stove is too painstaking), there are plenty of ways to use them up in one go. Layer them in a pan with more cheese and sauce to make a pizza lasagna, or soak them in a milk and egg mixture to turn them into baked a savory bread pudding. You could even sandwich some cheese between two slices and toast them to put a spin on grilled cheese — the possibilities are endless!