The Science Behind Why Cold Pizza Tastes So Good

It's 11 a.m. — you've just woken up. Stumbling, bleary-eyed, into the kitchen, you see the fridge and remember. You fling the door open, and there they are, bathed in heavenly fluorescent light. Two slices of pizza, left from the night before in anticipation of just this moment. You're saved. This might be the best that anyone has ever felt.

We know that feeling. Cold pizza is a miracle unto itself, a well-regarded phenomenon that it is somehow superior to the hot version (at least the typical delivery stuff — Neapolitan pizza, with its thin crust and fresh mozzarella, doesn't tend to do all that well in the fridge). But have you ever stopped to ask yourself why?

Pizza stays good when cold because it retains its structural integrity — the molecular makeup of pizza allows for this: Oil and water naturally separate, so those layers of dough, sauce, and cheese help your pizza avoid melding into one messy, greasy glob. A night in the fridge also allows the flavors of every layer to get to know each other and to mellow out, resulting in a more cohesive, deeper final taste.