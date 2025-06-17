McDonald's Hershey's S'mores McFlurry Is Basically A Cereal McFlurry

When I was little, my very first McFlurry came from a school gathering. A classmate of mine had parents who owned a McDonald's in the area and would frequently make donations to the school. On one occasion, they brought in McFlurries for the whole class. While the exact flavor escapes me, I remember loving that the sweet treat had ice cream mixed with candies. Suffice it to say, I've always had a soft place in my heart for this sweet treat — so when the chain came out with a McFlurry flavor reminiscent of a campfire classic perfect for the summertime heat, I was eager to try it.

One evening for dinner, my family got our typical McDonald's order, plus a couple of McFlurries. Thankfully, the ice cream machine wasn't down. As part of this meal, I sampled the newest McFlurry to determine if it's better than current offerings, and if s'mores lovers need to make it a priority, even if ice cream isn't one of the top contenders for secret ingredients you should be using in your s'mores.