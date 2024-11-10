Why McDonald's Ice Cream Machine Is Always Down
Swirls of vanilla decadence atop a crisp waffle cone makes McDonald's soft serve ice cream an enduring treat. The simple yet comforting flavors — and the convenience of purchasing this sweet treat in the drive-thru — makes it appear too good to be true. Unfortunately, that is often the case in a literal sense, since it can be near-impossible to order ice cream at your local McDonald's. Employees might claim almost every time that the ice cream machine is broken, which makes you wonder why this issue is so widespread.
The answer: Few employees actually want to take the time to clean the machine. To avoid a build-up of bacteria — a gross reality of soft serve ice cream machines — the chain's ice cream appliances need to be sanitized every single day. This takes about four hours to complete, and most employees lack that amount of time to spare during busy shifts. So instead of confessing to customers that the machine hasn't been cleaned, they say it's broken instead.
Plus, if the machines are actually not functioning properly, their manufacturing company Taylor was once the only one legally allowed to fix them,leaving some McDonald's waiting months before a repair. However, a change of rules could mean that customers no longer have to go without their dreamy, creamy desserts.
Now McDonald's can repair its own ice cream machines
Will deprived customers be able to get a McFlurry anytime soon? Well, after a regulation change by the U.S. Copyright Office, getting ice cream at McDonald's is finally going to be easier, since the staff at franchises can now fix their own machines. Previously, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DCMA) protected a special code inserted into the machines, which prevented McDonald's employees or anyone outside the manufacturing company (such as repairmen) to fix them. But on October 25, 2024, a new ruling granted McDonald's the right to repair its food prep equipment using outside parties.
However, this news doesn't mean much if your local Mickey D's constantly delays its machine's cleaning. So, the next time you are in the drive-thru line and hear the pesky phrase "The ice cream machine is broken," here are some other options to try to satisfy your sweet tooth.
The McDonald's chocolate chip cookies are soft, ooey-gooey, and taste like they just came right out of the oven, and you can purchase a whole tote of 13 cookies for about $5. Another classic confection is the Baked Apple Pie, which has been around since the 1960s. While the dessert pairs perfectly with an ice cream swirl to make a luscious McDonald's apple treat, it's still incredible on its own.