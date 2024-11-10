Why McDonald's Ice Cream Machine Is Always Down

Swirls of vanilla decadence atop a crisp waffle cone makes McDonald's soft serve ice cream an enduring treat. The simple yet comforting flavors — and the convenience of purchasing this sweet treat in the drive-thru — makes it appear too good to be true. Unfortunately, that is often the case in a literal sense, since it can be near-impossible to order ice cream at your local McDonald's. Employees might claim almost every time that the ice cream machine is broken, which makes you wonder why this issue is so widespread.

The answer: Few employees actually want to take the time to clean the machine. To avoid a build-up of bacteria — a gross reality of soft serve ice cream machines — the chain's ice cream appliances need to be sanitized every single day. This takes about four hours to complete, and most employees lack that amount of time to spare during busy shifts. So instead of confessing to customers that the machine hasn't been cleaned, they say it's broken instead.

Plus, if the machines are actually not functioning properly, their manufacturing company Taylor was once the only one legally allowed to fix them,leaving some McDonald's waiting months before a repair. However, a change of rules could mean that customers no longer have to go without their dreamy, creamy desserts.