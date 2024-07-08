The International McFlurry Flavor That Is Making A Jump To US Stores

The wait is over, America! McDonald's popular international treat, the Kit Kat McFlurry, is hitting stores nationwide starting July 10. The U.S. version does the dessert one better though, adding in the flavors of a tried and true ice cream shop staple. Called the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, the new launch features the company's beloved soft serve blended together with real banana, crunchy strawberry-flavored clusters, and Kit Kat bits. And, of course, it's thick enough to eat by the spoonful.

McDonald's fans from Down Under may recognize the flavors in this new creation as both a Kit Kat McFlurry and a Banana Caramel Pie McFlurry have already swept through Australian "Maccas" multiple times over the last four years. Japan and Germany locations have also launched Kit Kat-centric McFlurries. And the U.K. not only boasts a regular Kit Kat McFlurry, but a Ruby Chocolate Kit Kat McFlurry as well that showcases pink ruby chocolate. All of thee creations have prompted jealousy and frustration from stateside fans eager to try the treats.

Although social media fans are already cracking jokes about the company's notoriously "broken" soft serve machines, many are sharing their eagerness to try the new McFlurry. "Take allll my money," wrote one enthusiastic fan on Instagram. Another captured the happy surprise of a domestic Kit Kat offering, commenting, "WHAT?! US?? It's a miracle."