The International McFlurry Flavor That Is Making A Jump To US Stores
The wait is over, America! McDonald's popular international treat, the Kit Kat McFlurry, is hitting stores nationwide starting July 10. The U.S. version does the dessert one better though, adding in the flavors of a tried and true ice cream shop staple. Called the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, the new launch features the company's beloved soft serve blended together with real banana, crunchy strawberry-flavored clusters, and Kit Kat bits. And, of course, it's thick enough to eat by the spoonful.
McDonald's fans from Down Under may recognize the flavors in this new creation as both a Kit Kat McFlurry and a Banana Caramel Pie McFlurry have already swept through Australian "Maccas" multiple times over the last four years. Japan and Germany locations have also launched Kit Kat-centric McFlurries. And the U.K. not only boasts a regular Kit Kat McFlurry, but a Ruby Chocolate Kit Kat McFlurry as well that showcases pink ruby chocolate. All of thee creations have prompted jealousy and frustration from stateside fans eager to try the treats.
Although social media fans are already cracking jokes about the company's notoriously "broken" soft serve machines, many are sharing their eagerness to try the new McFlurry. "Take allll my money," wrote one enthusiastic fan on Instagram. Another captured the happy surprise of a domestic Kit Kat offering, commenting, "WHAT?! US?? It's a miracle."
What does the new McFlurry taste like?
While McDonald's new treat combines two ice cream staples — a crunchy McFlurry with candy bits and a banana split — some on social media did express concern about the banana flavor, but early tasters say it's relatively mild. In fact, in Australia, fans delighted in that McFlurry's banana taste. The treat also infuses Kit Kat's classic milk chocolate-covered wafers, which means you'll get cocoa notes and the candy bar's flaky texture, as well.
The Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry does not feature a syrup mix-in, much to the chagrin of some taste testers who longed for a strawberry syrup or hot fudge mix-in much like Japan's strawberry Kit Kat McFlurry released in 2022, offered. However, a generous amount of fruit crumble mixed in ensures each bite is crispy and sweet. Customers who enjoyed last year's Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry may find some similarities between the two, as they both feature aromatic strawberry clusters.
Some U.S. fans are making nostalgic connections between this dessert and McDonald's banana milkshake, which disappeared from menus years ago. The new launch also comes on the heels of the Grandma McFlurry, which debuted in May 2024 and celebrated all things butterscotch with a rich syrup and textured crumbles, and may speak to the company's focus on retro foods due for a comeback. The Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry is only available while supplies last, so you may want to grab one soon.