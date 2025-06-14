The Retro Burger Chain Washingtonians Love For A Cheap Bite

Everyone has their own opinion of what the best fast food burger is. For Californians (and Gordon Ramsay), that might be In-N-Out – Julia Child would definitely agree, and so would Alton Brown. For Texans, the crown might go to Whataburger. But in Washington state, the classic retro drive-in to visit for a cheap yet delicious burger is Dick's Drive-In. First opened in 1954 by Dick Spady, Dick's was the answer to locals' need for a cheap, fast, and tasty burger and shake — where you could just roll up in your car, order at the window, and be on the road in mere minutes. The first location opened in the Wallingford District of Seattle, WA, and has since expanded to nine locations around the Seattle area — with an additional location opening soon in nearby Everett, WA — as well as a traveling food truck. Unlike many other national fast-food burger chains, Dick's Drive-In has remained a Washington specialty and family-owned business, as Spady's son, Jim, has taken over the franchise since Dick's passing in 2016.

Not only are Dick's burgers known for their convenience and taste, but they make for a great meal on a budget. The original price for a Dick's hamburger was 19 cents, which has since risen to $2.50, an absolute steal in comparison to other fast food chain burgers, especially Five Guys, one of the most expensive fast food chains with a cheeseburger costing $12.89. Dick's hand-cut fries are a similar bargain of $2.95, and a large soda to wash it down is only $2.65.