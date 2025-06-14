The Retro Burger Chain Washingtonians Love For A Cheap Bite
Everyone has their own opinion of what the best fast food burger is. For Californians (and Gordon Ramsay), that might be In-N-Out – Julia Child would definitely agree, and so would Alton Brown. For Texans, the crown might go to Whataburger. But in Washington state, the classic retro drive-in to visit for a cheap yet delicious burger is Dick's Drive-In. First opened in 1954 by Dick Spady, Dick's was the answer to locals' need for a cheap, fast, and tasty burger and shake — where you could just roll up in your car, order at the window, and be on the road in mere minutes. The first location opened in the Wallingford District of Seattle, WA, and has since expanded to nine locations around the Seattle area — with an additional location opening soon in nearby Everett, WA — as well as a traveling food truck. Unlike many other national fast-food burger chains, Dick's Drive-In has remained a Washington specialty and family-owned business, as Spady's son, Jim, has taken over the franchise since Dick's passing in 2016.
Not only are Dick's burgers known for their convenience and taste, but they make for a great meal on a budget. The original price for a Dick's hamburger was 19 cents, which has since risen to $2.50, an absolute steal in comparison to other fast food chain burgers, especially Five Guys, one of the most expensive fast food chains with a cheeseburger costing $12.89. Dick's hand-cut fries are a similar bargain of $2.95, and a large soda to wash it down is only $2.65.
The menu that hasn't changed -- and why that's a good thing
Beyond just affordability, Dick's Drive-In is a beloved neighborhood staple thanks to its no-frills, classic menu that has barely changed since the drive-in opened 71 years ago. Back in the 1950s, the menu was simple: a burger, fries, and a shake. Today, the menu has only slightly expanded to include the Special and Deluxe burgers topped with cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, and pickled relish, along with locally sourced ice cream cones. And that's about it.
Unlike many other fast-food chains that constantly roll out flashy, new menu items — like Wendy's new Cajun Crunch Spicy Chicken Sandwich or Taco Bell's revolving door of menu items — Dick's proves that many customers still crave simple, reliable favorites. This minimalist menu isn't just about nostalgia, either. It's an intentional business strategy to maintain high quality, speedy service, and low prices. Burger patties are made with 100% fresh beef, buns are baked locally, and ingredients are delivered fresh daily — a practice that's helped the Washington chain stay iconic across generations.