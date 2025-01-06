Taco Bell May Be Dropping 2 Ultra-Savory Menu Items And 2 New Frozen Baja Blasts
Set your calendars, Taco Bell fans: According to one Instagram user, the fast-food chain is rumored to be releasing four exciting new items on January 16, 2025! Get ready for cheesy dipping burritos, garlic-rich nacho fries, and two fresh Baja Blast flavors.
Tested in the Detroit market and now allegedly set to roll out nationwide, Taco Bell's mini cheesy burritos are perfectly sized for dipping into the chain's nacho cheese, sour cream, or chipotle sauce. Each order includes two burritos and one dipping sauce. You can choose between Taco Bell's distinctively textured steak or its cantina chicken, which is slow-roasted. For a unique twist, the burritos are drenched in melted cheese.
If you're a garlic lover, don't miss the steak garlic nacho fries. Served in a bowl, this dish features spiced fries topped with warm nacho sauce, three types of shredded cheese, tortilla strips, marinated grilled steak, and a generous drizzle of garlic sauce. These loaded spuds pack a serious punch of flavor.
Finally, fans can look forward to two new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze flavors. Essentially a Mountain Dew slushy, this tropical treat will be available in the new Dream Freeze and Strawberry Dream Freeze flavors starting in mid-January.
Taco Bell is known for constantly updating its menu
Taco Bell is known for constantly updating its menu, and the chain strives to stay at the forefront of fun and creative flavors. We previously covered its limited-time Decades Menu of fan-favorite items. More recently, crispy chicken nuggets and combos were added to Taco Bell's lineup, featuring sauces like Fire Ranch, Jalapeño Honey Mustard, and the signature Bell Sauce, paired with seasoned fries and nacho cheese sauce. The lineup of freezes also updates regularly, with recent additions like Midnight Cherry and Blue Raspberry flavors.
Taco Bell's taco options continue to evolve with new flavors, such as cantina crispy tacos and the spicy potato soft taco. Side options have also been refreshed to include cheesy fiesta potatoes, pintos 'n cheese, and chips with guacamole. The brand is renowned for its creative mashups, which keep the menu exciting — think Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme and the indulgent Cinnabon Delights.