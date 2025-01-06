Taco Bell May Be Dropping 2 Ultra-Savory Menu Items And 2 New Frozen Baja Blasts

Set your calendars, Taco Bell fans: According to one Instagram user, the fast-food chain is rumored to be releasing four exciting new items on January 16, 2025! Get ready for cheesy dipping burritos, garlic-rich nacho fries, and two fresh Baja Blast flavors.

Tested in the Detroit market and now allegedly set to roll out nationwide, Taco Bell's mini cheesy burritos are perfectly sized for dipping into the chain's nacho cheese, sour cream, or chipotle sauce. Each order includes two burritos and one dipping sauce. You can choose between Taco Bell's distinctively textured steak or its cantina chicken, which is slow-roasted. For a unique twist, the burritos are drenched in melted cheese.

If you're a garlic lover, don't miss the steak garlic nacho fries. Served in a bowl, this dish features spiced fries topped with warm nacho sauce, three types of shredded cheese, tortilla strips, marinated grilled steak, and a generous drizzle of garlic sauce. These loaded spuds pack a serious punch of flavor.

Finally, fans can look forward to two new Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze flavors. Essentially a Mountain Dew slushy, this tropical treat will be available in the new Dream Freeze and Strawberry Dream Freeze flavors starting in mid-January.