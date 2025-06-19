Old School BBQ Dishes Nearly Everyone Forgot About

Barbecue holds a long history in the United States — one much vaster than most people are aware. Although some might believe barbecue to be an American invention considering its strong association with the 4th of July and other patriotic holidays, its roots are far more diverse. While cooking meat over a fire is a prehistoric tradition, barbecue as we know it actually originates from Caribbean culture, where meats were cooked long and slow over green wood to prevent burning.

Barbacoa, as it was called in Spanish, was brought to the Americas by Spanish explorers who landed in the Caribbean before bringing the practice to America. It is believed the first barbecue gathering in this country occurred in 1540 between Hernando de Soto and the indigenous people, when the two groups feasted together in what is today known as Mississippi. Obviously, barbecue has come a long way since then, with diverse regional styles emerging all across the U.S.

Over the years, recipes have evolved, as well, with certain dishes falling in and out of favor. While some classic dishes have remained firmly entrenched, like potato salad and hush puppies, others have faded into the distance, nearly lost to time within the yellowing pages of old cookbooks. It's time to explore the barbecue dishes of yesteryear and decide whether or not these retro recipes deserve a revival.