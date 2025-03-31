Two of the great joys of cookouts are beer and tender, smoke-infused meats. That's why beer can chicken is, in many ways, the culmination of grilling season. But if you're out of beer, sober, or cooking for people who can't have beer, this is a pleasure that has been denied to you — until now. Matt Ensero, co-founder and brand president of Wing It On!, the three-time winner of the National Buffalo Wing Festival, spoke with Food Republic and gave us some tips on how to grill a booze-free version of beer can chicken using Coca-Cola instead of beer.

"The best way to use Coca-Cola for beer can chicken is to place it inside the chicken, mimicking the traditional beer can chicken technique," Ensero said. "This method leverages the soda's ability to steam and infuse the meat from the inside while the grill crisps the exterior." The technique is straightforward, but you should always begin by "pouring out (or drinking) about half of a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola to allow room for steaming," he advised.

It's important to remember that while the Coke will add juiciness, you can't neglect the flavor of the outside of the bird. Using a dry brine of salt, pepper, thyme, and some kind of pepper such as paprika, cayenne, or berbere — a key component in many of Ethiopia's essential dishes — will create an impossibly tasty skin that can only be matched by its unbelievably juicy meat.