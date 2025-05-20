The Fast Food Chain That Discontinued Its Coleslaw Then Dropped The Recipe To Fans

Sometimes, when fast food places change up their menu, it means that our favorite items are gone forever, never to be tasted again. And considering how every single recipe has its own little secret ingredient or thing that makes the food stick out, it can be a bummer when things get discontinued. Fortunately, that is not the case when it comes to the recently discontinued coleslaw from Chick-fil-A; the chicken restaurant graciously dropped its recipe on the company's website.

Chick-fil-A isn't as secretive as other companies, like KFC's mysterious 11 herbs and spices, for example, when it comes to its recipes. Chick-fil-A is open about how its signature lemonade is made, and we know the secret to copycat Chick-fil-A nuggets is a pickle brine.

While every customer doesn't need to know the inner workings of how a company operates, some transparency is appreciated. People on the Internet are calling Chick-fil-A's decision to share the recipe with the public a "classy move" (per Reddit) while others are seemingly unimpressed by the gesture, as the recipe is just "literally standard coleslaw" (via Reddit).