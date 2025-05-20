The Fast Food Chain That Discontinued Its Coleslaw Then Dropped The Recipe To Fans
Sometimes, when fast food places change up their menu, it means that our favorite items are gone forever, never to be tasted again. And considering how every single recipe has its own little secret ingredient or thing that makes the food stick out, it can be a bummer when things get discontinued. Fortunately, that is not the case when it comes to the recently discontinued coleslaw from Chick-fil-A; the chicken restaurant graciously dropped its recipe on the company's website.
Chick-fil-A isn't as secretive as other companies, like KFC's mysterious 11 herbs and spices, for example, when it comes to its recipes. Chick-fil-A is open about how its signature lemonade is made, and we know the secret to copycat Chick-fil-A nuggets is a pickle brine.
While every customer doesn't need to know the inner workings of how a company operates, some transparency is appreciated. People on the Internet are calling Chick-fil-A's decision to share the recipe with the public a "classy move" (per Reddit) while others are seemingly unimpressed by the gesture, as the recipe is just "literally standard coleslaw" (via Reddit).
What sets Chick-fil-A coleslaw apart?
While all coleslaw recipes tend to be a mix of cabbage, salt, mayo, acid (some kind of lemon juice or vinegar), and sometimes sweetness (with either sugar, honey, or maple syrup), the standout ingredient in the Chick-fil-A recipe is the ¼ teaspoon of dry mustard. Powered mustard is often used for its dry barbecue rubs because its natural heat makes it perfect for smoking or dry roasting (though we prefer a little chipotle and smoky paprika in our dry rib rub). Mustard powder needs to be mixed with water or some kind of liquid and needs to sit for at least a few minutes for its natural flavors to shine. This makes it a great addition to coleslaw, which is a dish that is often prepped ahead of time and sent to the refrigerator to set. So as the slaw is chilling, the flavors are popping.
This isn't the only fast food coleslaw hack out there; for example, KFC recommends chopping the cabbage and carrots into small rectangles as opposed to shredding them for better crunch. Whether you prefer KFC's or Chick-fil-A's recipe, coleslaw is a great veggie-forward addition to make for your next barbecue.