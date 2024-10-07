Why Salads Looked A Lot Different In The Early 20th Century

Nowadays when someone says they'll bring a salad to the potluck, it's generally understood that said salad will be a combination of vegetables — sliced, diced, and tossed with lettuce or maybe some baby spinach. Once upon a time, however, salads were more often than not set in brightly colored gelatin, molded into fantastic shapes, and served on a tray.

Jell-O salads were once a kitchen standard. They certainly had a cultural moment in the 1950s with one ad advising: "Don't let a week go by without serving one," according to Click Americana. But these jiggly dishes were actually popular at the beginning of the 20th century. In the 1800s, making gelatin was a complicated process, so jellied foods were mostly eaten by the upper classes. When Jell-O was invented in 1897, the world was forever changed. Suddenly home chefs had access to the once high-society food. As industrialization increased, Jell-O became a cheap and simple way to serve up a variety of vegetables or meats and make them last. Molded salads eventually fell out of vogue in the 1970s and '80s as part of a push for healthier and fresher foods.

Today, Merriam-Webster's definition of salad memorializes two very different formats: The first is the salad we are used to today, with "raw greens (such as lettuce) often combined with other vegetables." The second definition is a nod to the dishes from your grandma's dinner parties: "small pieces of food (such as pasta, meat, fruit, or vegetables) usually mixed with a dressing (such as mayonnaise) or set in gelatin."