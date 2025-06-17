For The Best Results On The Grill, Avoid This Steak Marinade

From simple three ingredient mixtures to tenderizing milk baths, it's hard to go wrong with a steak marinade. But according to David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods, there are two ingredients grillers should never go overboard on when preparing a marinade: sugar and fat.

"Sugar and excess fat can cause serious flare-ups and uneven cooking," Figueroa told Food Republic. "You'll get scorched spots before the steak hits medium-rare. Caramelization is great, but you want Maillard, not marshmallow burn." While a touch of sweetness can complement marbled cuts and a bit of fat helps cultivate that desired crust, it's easy to go overboard with either. Sugar burns around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and dripping fat is a major cause of grill flame-ups which can cause uneven cooking and may even pose a safety hazard.

"High-sugar marinades also mask the natural flavor of a good steak. If your beef's legit, it shouldn't need to hide under a sugar coat," Figueroa continued. To properly incorporate sweetness into your marinade, try using ingredients where you can control the sugar level, like a homemade sweet tea marinade, or something with natural sugars, like pureed pear. The additional flavors provided by both ingredients help expand your steak's flavor profile as well, giving you more opportunities to synergize with other seasoning options that Figueroa claims are more likely to yield a great grilled dinner.