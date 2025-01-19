Your Steak Marinade Has Been Missing A Sweet Southern Staple

Cutting into a hot, juicy steak is one of life's great pleasures for the meat eater. If you prefer your steaks marinated to add extra flavor, you don't always have to reach for a complex combination of ingredients. It can be as effortless as marinating steak in Italian dressing from your fridge door, or using a surprising ingredient that's missing from your marinade: Southern-style sweet tea. Adding this drink to your marinade will give your steak a more well-rounded flavor and incredible tenderness.

The slightly bitter, grassy, smoky undertones in black tea bring a new, refreshing taste to a slab of beef. Tea also contains tannins, compounds which break down the proteins and work as a natural meat tenderizer — just like when marinating steak in leftover wine. Store-bought sweet tea works great, or you can steep your own black tea at home and sweeten with sugar or honey.

Once the tea has cooled completely, simply mix in a little salt and get right to marinating, or add the sweet tea to a marinade recipe you already use. Pour the marinade in a plastic bag or container, seal in the steak, and let it sit for between two and eight hours, or up to a day, if you're looking for thoroughly tenderized meat. Ensuring the steak is completely covered in the liquid — along with the tannins — will help it retain moisture during cooking, and the sugar will caramelize and contribute to a beautifully browned crust.