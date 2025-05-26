How To Whip Up A Steak Marinade That Packs A Punch With Just 3 Simple Ingredients

One of the easiest hacks for great-tasting steak is marinating your meat. If you're intimidated by the thought of homemade marinade, fear not. You only need a few ingredients to make an excellent marinade that packs a punch. Food Republic spoke to Mike Williams, VP of Kenyon International, who shared, "A simple but flavorful three-ingredient marinade I love for steak is Worcestershire, olive oil, and garlic."

Williams said Worcestershire sauce helps enhance the flavor and tenderize the meat – while olive oil ensures it doesn't dry once it hits the grill. He added, "Garlic adds that aromatic punch that pairs perfectly with the rich beef flavor."

This marinade is so successful thanks to the simple yet effective trio of ingredients. "This marinade works well because of the balance of salt (from the Worcestershire), fat (from the oil), and depth of flavor (from the garlic), all of which enhance the natural flavors of the steak without taking it away," explained Williams. While things like acidic fruit juice can tenderize your meat and a soy sauce marinade introduces next-level flavor, you really only need these three things to pack a potent punch.