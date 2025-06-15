Can You Eat At The Sam's Club Food Court Without A Membership?

There are more things you can get out of Sam's Club without being a member, other than just eating at its Café — and a few of them can have a positive impact on your health. That's because you don't have to have a membership to use its Pharmacy services for filling and picking up prescriptions – and there is no extra fee, either. You can also take advantage the retailer's health screenings when offered, including blood glucose and cholesterol checks. Further, the pharmacy also offers a number of vaccinations and booster shots to non-members.

If your local Sam's Club also has a vision center, you can use walk right in without a membership card, too. However, you will have to be a member to take advantage of Club pricing on contacts and lenses. Still, an eye test at Sam's can be an easy and affordable way to get a prescription, so you can purchase your optical needs elsewhere.

Finally, in a non-health-related service, Sam's Club locations that sell alcohol are legally beholden to allow anyone, member or not, to purchase it from stores. Some Sam's alcohol departments even have designated entrances, so that non-members don't have to worry about being stopped inside the store and asked for proof of membership. With so many shopping options available to everyone — non-members included — it is one of the many things Sam's Club does better than its competitors.